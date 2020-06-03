Hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. (AP) Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. (AP)

The World Health Organisation Wednesday said it will resume the clinical trial of anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to explore the possibility of treating Covid-19, a week after it suspended the trial pending review of its effectiveness.

“On the basis of the available mortality data… the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm,” news agency AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.

Last week, the WHO temporarily suspended allocation of patients in the hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity Trial in the wake of a series of trials which did not find any benefit of HCQ on coronavirus patients.

India, however, continued to use the drug for prophylaxis among health and other frontline workers and family members of Covid positive patients. It, along with azithromycin, continues to be India’s drug of choice for treatment of severe cases.

US President Donald Trump has also announced he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 preventive measure, contrary to medical warnings.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It is also used for the prevention of malaria and its treatment — it is a derivative of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine. Lately, its role is being investigated in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

