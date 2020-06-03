scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 03, 2020
COVID19

Hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO

The WHO had suspended allocation of patients in the hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity Trial in the wake of a series of tests which did not find any benefit of HCQ on coronavirus patients.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 10:46:12 pm
hydroxychloroquine coronavirus treatment, world health organisation covid treatment, what is hydroxychloroquine, hydroxychloroquinewho study Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. (AP)

The World Health Organisation Wednesday said it will resume the clinical trial of anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to explore the possibility of treating Covid-19, a week after it suspended the trial pending review of its effectiveness.

“On the basis of the available mortality data… the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm,” news agency AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.

Last week, the WHO temporarily suspended allocation of patients in the hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity Trial in the wake of a series of trials which did not find any benefit of HCQ on coronavirus patients.

India, however, continued to use the drug for prophylaxis among health and other frontline workers and family members of Covid positive patients. It, along with azithromycin, continues to be India’s drug of choice for treatment of severe cases.

US President Donald Trump has also announced he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 preventive measure, contrary to medical warnings.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It is also used for the prevention of malaria and its treatment — it is a derivative of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine. Lately, its role is being investigated in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 03: Latest News

Advertisement