HP man faced ‘social boycott’, Punjab woman thought she was infected; both tested negative

A 34-year-old killed himself in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district after allegedly being socially boycotted by fellow villagers who suspected him to be suffering from COVID-19. (Representational Image) A 34-year-old killed himself in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district after allegedly being socially boycotted by fellow villagers who suspected him to be suffering from COVID-19. (Representational Image)

The region witnessed two suicides in last 24 hours with a 34-year-old killing himself in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district after allegedly being socially boycotted by fellow villagers who suspected him to be suffering from COVID-19 and a 60-year-old woman taking the extreme step over fear that she might have been infected by coronavirus.

Both had been tested negative for COVID-19.

In the first case, a man identified as Mohammad Dilshad, committed suicide Sunday morning under a shed at his residence in Una’s Bhangarh village, a day after health officials dropped him at his village following his negative report, Himachal Pradesh DGP SR Mardi said.

Una Sadar SHO Darshan Singh said Dilshad was one of the contacts of a Tablighi Jamaat member who had returned from New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The DGP said, “Some villagers had approached the authorities pointing out that Dilshad was a suspected COVID-19 patient. He was quarantined and tested negative for the infection. When he returned to his village, he was discriminated against and socially boycotted by villagers. At this, he committed suicide.”

Una SP Dr Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said that Dilshad killed himself by slitting his wrist. He said police are verifying allegations about COVID-19-related stigmatization of the victim. He added, however, that “nothing untoward” has come to light till now against any individual. “We have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC,” he added.

Dilshad was not a member of Tablighi Jamaat, the SP said.

The DGP, in a video address to the public, said, “Social distancing does not mean social discrimination. This behaviour is not right and people must maintain brotherhood and harmony.”

Urging the people to maintain harmony, the DGP said”such behaviour is not good”

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Punjab, a woman committed suicide fearing that she might be infected and would pass on the infection to her children, whenever they come to visit her. She was living alone at village Khurampur in Phagwara. Hr four daughters, all married, were supposed to visit her.

“We had got her check-up done and the doctors told her that she was fine and did not have any symptoms of COVID-19. She, however, was not ready to believe the doctors,” said Manjit Singh, a former village sarpanch. He said that the woman used to maintain a safe distance from the villagers.

“Her daughters were to visit her in a day or two. She panicked, believing that she will pass on the infection,” said former minister Joginder Mann, who visited the village Sunday.

