Biggest one-day spike in state: 7 from Himachal test positive for coronavirus

In the biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the samples of seven people from the state tested positive late on Saturday night. This takes the total number of cases in Himachal to 14, among whom two people have died and two others have recovered.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said 88 samples from the state were tested on Saturday at the two testing facilities in Shimla and Tanda, out of which at least seven have tested positive so far while the reports of several others are still awaited.

Among the seven new patients, four people reportedly came in contact with a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who tested positive for Covid-19 after passing away at Chandigarh’s PGIMER on Thursday night.

The woman, who had no foreign travel history, was staying at a guest house in an industrial area near Baddi where her husband ran a helmet manufacturing unit. She arrived from Delhi on March 15 along with her husband and three other families. While the husband tested negative, four members of the other families who were staying with her have tested positive and have already been shifted to Delhi, officials said.

Three other patients whose samples confirmed the presence of the virus have been shifted to the isolation ward at IGMC hospital in Shimla, health officials said.

