Here’s how India Inc is contributing in fight against coronavirus pandemic

With the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossing 1000 by Sunday, including 25 deaths, India Inc. is coming forward to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. From donating N95 masks to converting resorts into temporary care facilities, more and more Indian companies are assisting in various forms to fight the pandemic.

Globally, over 6.6 lakh people have been infected by COVID-19 and over 31,000 killed.

Adani Foundation announces Rs 100 crore contribution to PM-CARES

The Adani Foundation has committed a direct contribution of Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund).

“Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore to the PM Cares Fund in this hour of India’s battle against COVID-19. Adani Group will further contribute additional resources to support the governments and fellow citizens in these testing times,” Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, wrote in a tweet.

The Tata group on Saturday said it had committed Rs 1,500 crore to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as protect and empower all affected communities. The group also said it is gearing up to manufacture ventilators in India.

While Tata Trusts, the major shareholder of Tata Sons, has committed Rs 500 crore, Tata Sons announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore towards fighting the COVID-19 outbreak and related activities.

According to Tata, the money will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

According to Tata, the money will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, and knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

Paytm to contribute Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund

Digital payments company Paytm Saturday said it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).

For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card, the company will contribute an extra up to Rs 10, Paytm said in a statement. “We are honored to do our duty to aid the government in all the relief measures being taken to fight the Corona pandemic. We hope our users wholeheartedly donate to PM CARES fund and help save lives,” Paytm President Madhur Deora told PTI.

He added that the company will make a contribution for every payment transaction using the Paytm app and instruments, and this money would be directly sent to the PM-CARES fund.

Previously, Paytm had created a Rs 5-crore fund for innovators who are developing medical instruments or medicines to combat the virus, PTI reported.

ITC Ltd said it is setting up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore for vulnerable sections of the society in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The corpus is created to address and manage the challenges arising out of adversity, a company statement said. “This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of the society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods,” it said.

In addition, the company said it will collaborate with local authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system that reaches out to the weakest sections of the society.

The diversified conglomerate stated that resources under this fund will be channelised towards the protection and well-being of the ground forces who are working to provide medicines, groceries, other essential goods and sourcing of agri-commodities, among others, to people across the country during the lockdown.

Xiaomi to donate N95 masks and protective suits

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi announced it will donate lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Lakhs of N95 masks will be donated across state governments such as Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi government, government hospitals and state police starting this week,” Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said in a statement.

Millions are in the fight against #COVID19. It’s our duty to support doctors, paramedics & hospital staff! Among other things, #Xiaomi is donating lakhs of N95 masks to govt. & hospitals. 😷 #XiaomiForIndia 🇮🇳 I urge all brands to support the cause! Stay safe! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/uCWzB9iS5t — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 23, 2020

Anand Mahindra offers ventilators, resorts in fight against pandemic

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that the resorts owned by his company could be utilised as temporary care facilities. He also said that he will create a fund to assist the hardest-hit sections, like small businesses and self-employed people.

The Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also said his company will immediately start working on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators along with offering Club Mahindra Holidays’ resorts as temporary care facilities, even as it would help the government/Army in setting up more such facilities.

In a Twitter thread, Mahindra suggested necessary steps to be taken for the country to combat the deadly disease and reduce pressure on medical facilities as “going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission,” he said.

Vedanta Chairman pledges Rs 100 crore

Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal pledged Rs 100 crore to fight the pandemic. Taking to Twitter on the day of Janata Curfew, he wrote, “#DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is a pledge that we undertook & this is the time when our country needs us the most. Many people are facing uncertainty & I’m specially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help.”

Biscuits major Parle Products on Wednesday said it will donate 3 crore packs of biscuits in the next three weeks, especially to the needy, through government agencies.

The company said its manufacturing units are functioning with 50 per cent of workforce keeping with government advisories to curb escalation of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is working to ensure that a sufficient quantity of its products is available in the market.

“We have decided to work with government, donate through government agency three crore packs of biscuits — one crore each in the next three weeks — specially for people in need…We will be donating one crore packs of Parle-G biscuits every week for the next three weeks, effectively about three crore packs of biscuits,” Parle Products Senior Senior Category Head Mayank Shah told PTI.

Bajaj Group commits Rs 100 crore in fight against COVID-19

The Bajaj Group of companies has on Wednesday committed Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID-19. “Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life. Today we pledge Rs 100 Crore to the fight against Covid-19,” Rahul Bajaj, chairman of various Bajaj Group companies, announced on Wednesday.

“Working with the government and our network of over 200 NGO partners, we will ensure these resources reach those who need it the most,” Bajaj said.

