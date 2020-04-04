’30 per cent COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat meet’: Top developments

As per the latest data provided by the Ministry, the death toll rose to 68 with total 2,902 Covid-19 cases, including 183 recovered. As per the latest data provided by the Ministry, the death toll rose to 68 with total 2,902 Covid-19 cases, including 183 recovered.

In the span of 24 hours, about 12 new deaths and 601 novel coronavirus cases were reported across the country, the Health Ministry said Saturday in a routine press briefing. The ministry assured that the doubling rate of the cases in our country is less than most other countries. As per the latest data provided by the Ministry, the death toll rose to 68 with total 2,902 Covid-19 cases, including 183 recovered.

“The condition of 58 Covid-19 patients is critical and they are in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in the daily evening briefing, adding there is no need to panic but to fight the battle against Covid-19, awareness is needed.

Here are the top points the Health Ministry said in its evening briefing:

🔴 So far, 1,023 Covid-19 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. This means 30 per cent cases are linked to one thing that we cannot control.

🔴 Rigorous contact tracing is going on in 17 states that reported Covid-19 cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

🔴 Through a massive effort around 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined.

🔴 The condition of 58 Covid-19 patients is critical and they are in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

🔴 Nine per cent Covid-19 patients belong to 0-20 years age, 42 per cent patients belong to 21-40 years age, 33 per cent cases pertain to patients between 41-60 years age, & 17 per cent patients have crossed 60 years age.

🔴 We are increasing our Covid-19 testing capacity progressively. No need to panic but awareness needed to fight battle against Ccovid-19.

🔴 Earlier guidelines remain in place; medical masks have to be used when someone is sick, when one is caring for an ill person. The new guidelines are for homemade face or mouth cover, not masks per se. This is way of increasing personal hygiene.

🔴 About 12 new deaths and 601 coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

🔴 We are increasing our Covid-19 testing capacity progressively. So far 75,000 samples have been tested across the country.

🔴 Testing and treatment for COVID-19 are now covered under Ayushman Bharat.

