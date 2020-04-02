Haryana traces 480 people who attended Tabligh event, search on for more

There is a possibility of this number crossing 500 as the state government agencies are still busy verifying the antecedents of about 30 more persons, identified as part of the congregation. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) There is a possibility of this number crossing 500 as the state government agencies are still busy verifying the antecedents of about 30 more persons, identified as part of the congregation. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Haryana has traced at least 480 members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and then spread out across the state over the last fortnight. There is a possibility of this number crossing 500 as the state government agencies are still busy verifying the antecedents of about 30 more persons, identified as part of the congregation.

“All these persons have been rounded up and kept in isolation in state’s various quarantine facilities. We collected information about these persons from the Intelligence Bureau and our police department and managed to track over 500 such persons. None of these will be able to go back to their places unless they complete their mandatory quarantine period,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

All the 480 identified till now, however, do not belong to Haryana. Many of them have come from other states or foreign countries.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan said, “Although all have been traced and quarantined, we have prepared the dossiers of 480, including 89 foreigners and 391 Indians. The foreigners have come from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, Philippines, South Africa, Bangladesh and Malaysia. The 391 Indian nationals, besides from Haryana, belong to Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd