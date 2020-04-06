Haryana’s total count reach 96: Of 79 active cases, 40 are Tablighis

The CM assured that the fund shall be utilised only for supporting those who have been badly affected by this pandemic situation in Haryana. (File Photo) The CM assured that the fund shall be utilised only for supporting those who have been badly affected by this pandemic situation in Haryana. (File Photo)

Haryana registered a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases Monday after 20 persons tested positive for the virus taking the total number of patients in state to 96, according to the state health department’s bulletin. The new cases include nine in Palwal, six in Nuh, four at Karnal and one at Charkhi Dadri. Out of these 15 have already been discharged and two have died.

Out of 79 remaining active cases, at least 40 are Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month or are their contacts. Health Minister Anil Vij ordered coronavirus tests on all Tabligh members irrespective of whether they attended the congregation in New Delhi last month or not. So far, the government has traced 1,526 Tablighis across Haryana.

The 40 Tablighis, who have tested positive include seven from Sri Lanka, one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa and 29 from other states. There were also reports about five more Tablighis testing positive in Faridabad in their preliminary reports. However, the state’s health department did not mention about them in the evening bulletin.

‘Come forward by April 8, or face action’

Vij, who also holds the home portfolio, also issued a warning for those Tablighis who are yet to be traced. “We have information that certain Tablighis have chosen not to come forward and are in hiding. I would like to issue a stern warning to all such people to report to the district administrations of the place where they are hiding by 5 pm on April 8. If they do not do so, we will impose stern legal provisions on them,” Vij said after chairing a meeting of the home department.

“Now, we have decided to get all Tablighis medically examined for coronavirus. Earlier, we had ordered tests of only those who had entered Haryana after March 1. Of the total 1,526 Tablighis traced in Haryana, 107 are foreign nationals”.

Vij added that people can also inform district administration, police department or state government’s helpline numbers about the presence of Tablighis in their neighbourhood.

Vij added, “For lockdown violations, Haryana Police has till date registered 1,509 FIRs and arrested 2,151 persons. A total of 6,251 vehicles have either been impounded or challaned. At least 53 FIRs have also been registered against people for spreading rumours or fake news on social media”.

Villagers attack police teams in Sirsa

At least three policemen sustained injuries when they were attacked in village Dadu of Kalanwali constituency in Sirsa district. Police teams were on routine patrolling duty in the village when they spotted a few people loitering in groups. As the police began issuing appeals asking them to return to their homes, a group of villagers got infuriated and attacked police personnel. Another team led by DSP Nar Singh and Kalanwali police station incharge Inspector Om Prakash reached the village after they heard of the attack on police personnel. A FIR was registered against 13 villagers out of whom at least eight were detained.

Suspected patient attempts escape from isolation ward, dies

A 55-yr-old man, resident of Panipat, who was admitted to the isolation ward of Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal died when he tried to escape from the facility, Monday morning. The man, according to the authorities, made a makeshift rope by tying bedsheets together. He fell from the sixth floor of the medical college’s building. Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the patient had been admitted to the medical college on April 1 with multiple ailments.

Chief Secretary orders psychiatric counseling

Haryana’s Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Monday directed the nodal officers across the state to start psychiatric counselling of the people through telemedicine and to ensure that the government and private hospitals review their protocol as per the guidelines.“People need help and counselling in these times. Officers were also directed to prepare the micro-level planning module for their respective districts at the earliest to tackle the menace of COVID-19. Nodal officers were also directed to visit all the hospitals in their area and ascertain the availability of necessary kits and equipment, including oxygen cylinders,” Arora said while chairing the meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee, Monday. She also directed officers that the “control rooms in smart cities Faridabad, Gurugram and Karnal should be made functional at the earliest”.

“Officers have been directed to compile a comprehensive data of migrant labourers, including information of their home towns so that adequate arrangements for their transportation to their native towns could be made,” Arora added.

Sanitization of villages ordered

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the government has approved Rs 20,000 for sanitization in villages. “On demand for additional funds, the government has decided to grant permission to Gram Panchayats, having own resources, to carry out sanitization activities and to allow Rs 20,000 to each of those Gram Panchayats having an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh from its own resources”.

