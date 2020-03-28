Haryana politicians step out to help, ask people to follow govt directives

Politicians in Haryana are getting together and contributing towards helping the people of the state, be it contributing financial help, issuing appeals on social media, sanitising the villages, feeding the poor or distributing face masks in villages. Politicians in Haryana are getting together and contributing towards helping the people of the state, be it contributing financial help, issuing appeals on social media, sanitising the villages, feeding the poor or distributing face masks in villages.

JJP MLA from Tohana, Devender Babli, has created a team of youngsters of his constituency and has begun sanitising villages. “It is a difficult time and everybody needs to contribute. I am continuously visiting villages of my constituency and sanitising areas using spray guns that we farmers use in our fields. Wherever required, face masks and hand gloves are also being distributed. I shall continue to stay among people of my constituency in this difficult time, so that all of us together can defeat corona virus,” Babli said.

Independent MLA from Meham in Rohtak district of Haryana, Balraj Kundu, also visited villages in his constituency and distributed face masks and hand gloves to the villagers. Kundu, who had recently withdrawn his support given to BJP-JJP government in Haryana, has also raised the issue of inadequate numbers of Personal Protective Equipment/sterile gowns, N95/triple layer masks, eye goggles, gloves, head and shoe covers etc. in PGIMS Rohtak.

“Doctors have not been provided with personal protective equipment kits required to protect themselves from the infection and they have to attend the suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients without PPE gear. The PPE kits are not available in isolation ward as well. Required number of masks are not being provided to doctors working in flu and fever OPDs,” Kundu wrote in his letter addressed to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala too has instructed all his party workers to visit poor and needy in their respective areas, villages and cities and provide them with adequate ration and food supplies. “INLD has also created the Indian National Lokdal COVID-19 Relief Fund and opened an account in State Bank of India in Sirsa. INLD has also appealed to its party workers to help those in need”.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC chief Kumari Selja also issued statements appealing people to follow instructions issued by the government. “As a responsible opposition, we are standing by government’s side in this hour of crisis. We appeal to the state government to ensure that poor people, construction workers and daily wagers are looked after during this lockdown period. We also appeal to the corporate world to come forward and fulfil their social responsibility and assure that they shall take care of their employees’ interest”.

To honour pass issued by neighbouring states

To facilitate the movement of essential goods/ medicines/ health equipments/ animal, cattle fodder/ poultry feed etc, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan Friday instructed all Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners and DSPs to honour the passes issued for the same by the neighbouring state governments of UT Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. “All DCs, Police Commissioners, SSPs/ SPs of all the districts of Haryana are hereby advised to honour the passes issued by the neighbouring states during the transit of the pass holders (and their vehicles) through the State of Haryana,” the instructions said.

Web portal for e-pass

Haryana police launched an emergency portal – saralharyanagov.in. People who need to travel in emergency situations during the lockdown can logon to this portal, go to the COVID-19 movement pass link and fill up the form. Application will be processed by the respective Deputy Commissioner’s office and a Movement Pass will be granted if the request is found to be genuine. Movement Pass will be sent over SMS/email. “All those who will be travelling under the authorisation of the Lockdown Pass will be allowed free passage,” the instructions issued by Haryana’s DGP Manoj Yadava read.

