‘Don’t force labourers, kin out of work sites, provide food’: Khattar

Haryana government has issued directions to all “colonisers” (real-estate developers) and private establishments across the state, asking them “not to terminate services of their employees or reduce their wages” in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. They have also been told to ensure that they are “sufficiently supported/accommodated in terms of food/shelter and other essential life-supporting amenities”.

“It has come to the knowledge of the department that due to minimal construction activities at licenced colonies, the labour/workforce employed at various sites is forced to leave the sites in search of work and shelter. The movement is likely to further result in the spread of the COVID-19 contagion,” the advisory issued by the state government reads.

It adds, “In view of the fact that the workforce employed at various licenced colonies for construction activities, either directly by the colonisers or through their contractors, needs to be sufficiently supported/accommodated in terms of food/shelter and other essential life-supporting amenities, it is imperative that necessary measures at the sites need to be taken. Ration, daily need articles etc. be got arranged with the assistance of District Administration and NGOs for such labour and their family.”

Issuing specific directions to take care of the labour/workforce and their families, the state government has said, “No coloniser shall release the workforce/labour engaged at various construction sites of licenced colonies in the state. Also, adequate accommodation along with food shall be arranged, preferably at the sites, for all such workforce/labour and their families to ensure that the workforce/labour is not forced to return back to its native place for life support. The arrangement of basic facilities like water supply, sanitation, medicines shall also be made available at all such locations. The colonisers shall not charge any amount for such facilities from the workforce/ labourers. All colonisers are expected to contribute their bit to overcome the unprecedented nature of challenges thrown at us by following the guidelines as above, in letter and spirit”.

For other private establishments, the state government has instructed that “In the backdrop of such challenging situation, all the employers/owners of industries, factories, shop and commercial establishments etc. are advised not to terminate their employees/ workers particularly casual/contractual workers from their jobs and not to deduct their wages/salary. Further, the employees/workers of such units may be treated as “on duty and be paid in full”, if the place of employment has been made non-operational due to COVID-19 by any order/advisory of the government”.

Strictly advising private establishments to be courteous in this time of crisis, the government has added, “The termination of employee from the job or deduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crises and will not only weaken the financial condition of employees/workers, but also hamper their moral to combat their fight with this epidemic”.

In response, DLF chairman K P Singh said:”DLF is fully committed to working with administrations in all the geographies that we operate in at present.”

“As a first measure, DLF will give salaries to all workers and daily-wagers working directly with DLF, or indirectly through its active contractors. This is being done via a Direct Beneficiary Transfer system into the bank accounts of the workers (to the maximum extent possible) to provide immediate funds to tide over this life-threatening crisis,” he added.

“A second measure is also being undertaken by DLF in areas where we operate. We will make available all hygiene and sanitation supplements like masks, sanitisers, examination gloves, medicine supplies, etc. for the poor as called for by administrative and municipal authorities,” Singh said.

