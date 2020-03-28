Haryana: ‘Danger’ posters outside their doors, 155 people quarantined in villages

These people have been quarantined at their homes in Nehla, Gorakhpur, Dehman and Baijalpur of Fatehabad district. (Express photo) These people have been quarantined at their homes in Nehla, Gorakhpur, Dehman and Baijalpur of Fatehabad district. (Express photo)

AS MANY as 155 people who had come to their native villages in Haryana from metropolitan cities like Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhopal and Hyderabad have been quarantined by health authorities.

These people have been quarantined at their homes in Nehla, Gorakhpur, Dehman and Baijalpur of Fatehabad district. “We just want to rule out possibility of their contact with patients or suspected COVID-19 cases. Normally, the symptoms appear in 2 to 14 days. So we have decided to quarantine them for 14 days,” said a health official.

“We have displayed posters mentioning ‘danger’ outside their homes. As of now we have not noticed any symptoms of coronavirus in them. We have not collected their samples yet,” said the official.

When The Indian Expres reached the community health centre of Nehla village, officials led by Dr Kamna and Rajesh Chugh were found guiding a team of female health workers on how they should check on the families put under quarantine. “These workers will tell the neighbours not to make contact with those who have been quarantined in their homes,” said an official.

Director General of State Health Services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said, “Precautionary measures should be taken in case anybody comes from Maharashtra and Kerala as maximum cases have been reported from these states.”

Meanwhile, a team of youths have started guarding the entry points of Nehla village to prevent outsiders from entering. Fatehabad Zila Parishad member Bijender Siwach said ‘theekri pehras’ have been started at several villages of the district. At some places, the youths were found installing nakas by chopping down trees. “The villagers will sit at the nakas round the clock to question whoever enters the village. This is just an attempt to avoid spread of the disease in villages,” said Siwach. Police have also been deployed at the outskirts.

“I was not allowed to enter a branch of nationalised bank in Gorakhpur village without wearing a mask,” said one Deepak Singh. He added that all visitors to the bank were offered sanitiser before entering. “Specific hours have been fixed to open the milk dairy and kirana stores in the villages,” he added.

400 FIRs, 598 arrests in 3 days

In the last three days, Haryana Police have registered 400 FIRs and arrested 598 persons on charges of violating the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“Thousands of challans have been issued and vehicles of violators were impounded by police. However, all essential goods and emergency services were exempted,” said Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (law and order), Haryana.

“State police force, apart from ensuring strict enforcement of the lockdown, is also facilitating the daily wage earners who are stuck in various parts of the state. From distributing food to the homeless, these men in khakhi are doing all they can to serve humanity. Daily wage earners who are stuck are being provided food and other essential items. Police is also ensuring that proper social distancing is being maintaining by the people in mandis across the state. Senior police officers in the field are visiting on these spots regularly,” Virk added. — ENS

