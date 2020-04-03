Haryana: 43 COVID-19 cases so far; govt says Tablighis entered state before March 25

Out of 43, 13 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. (Representational Image) Out of 43, 13 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. (Representational Image)

Haryana has recorded 43 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 13 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, state’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said Friday.

Speaking at a digital media briefing, Arora said, “So far, we have with us 19,000 PPE kits and 90,000 N95 masks. While, approximately 1,300 ventilators are available, 200-250 more are in the pipeline and shall soon arrive.”

Talking about the death of the Ambala resident, who was later found to be COVID-19 positive, Arora said, “We have sought certain reports from PGIMER. Once we get those, we shall see if we need to include this death in the evening medical bulletin.”

He also pointed out that all the people who have tested positive for the virus so far either had foreign travel history or were contacts of people with that history. “Thus, we call it Stage 2 only. To prevent Stage-3 that is called community transmission, we have so far taken quite aggressive steps. For instance, in case of the Panchkula woman who was found positive, we sealed the entire area and conducted a thorough scanning. Similarly, wherever we sensed a possibility, we took such steps. We do not isolate a single person, we conduct isolation on a massive scale. But, it is a day-to-day fight. We can not afford to get complacent. Every minute, we need to be on top of the situation,” Arora said.

Giving out details of the active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, Arora said, “Out of the 43 positive cases, there are 30 are active. These include six in Gurugram, five in Faridabad, three each in Ambala, Palwal, Sirsa and Nuh, two each in Panipat, Panchkula one each in Hisar, Rohtak and Sonipat.”

He added that the entire state government, district administration, union government are working as a team. “We are trying to create maximum awareness, conduct sanitisation drives across the state with the help of Urban Local Bodies.”

Talking about Tablighis, ACS (Home) Vijai Vardhan said, “107 were foreigners and most of them had come on tourist visa. There is a set protocol for it under Passport Act. If you violate the provisions of the Act, there is a provision of deporting also.”

About 1,277 Tablighis traced in Haryana and how they entered the state despite the nationwide lockdown, DGP Manoj Yadava said, “We have verified that all of them had entered state before March 25 (the day from which nation went on a lockdown). Nobody had entered Haryana after the lockdown. But, the violation on their part is that they were supposed to inform us about their presence in the state that they did not.”

Giving specific details on the FIRs, Yadava said, “FIRs have been registered under the Passport Act. These cases have been registered yesterday and are under investigation. FIRs have been registered in five districts including Palwal, Faridabad, Panipat, Ambala and Nuh against Tablighi Jamaat members for violating Section 14B of the Passport Act. If any more violations are detected during investigation, those provisions shall also be added in the FIRs.”

He said that 948 FIRs have been registered and 1,374 persons have been arrested till date for violating the lockdown. adding that 5,401 vehicles have either been challaned or impounded.

Yadava also appealed to the people to help the police by following the lockdown regulations. “I appeal to the people of Haryana that the police personnel are out on the roads for your security and we want your support. You should abide by the advice given by them. Their work is already too difficult, please do not make it tougher. I believe that over 98-99 per cent people are strictly following the lockdown regulations. The remaining one per cent are probably violating. I would request the law abiding citizens to inform the police control room whenever and wherever they spot such a violation. Police shall promptly respond and take action,” he said.

Yadava also confirmed that the police personnel on duty are being medically examined regularly. “Every week police personnel posted at nakas are being got medically examined. Anybody showing any symptoms shall be immediately shifted out of the place of posting and provided medical care.”

