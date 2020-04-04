Haryana: 13 who attended Tablighi Jamaat test positive for coronavirus in Palwal

Two days after 3 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19 in Palwal, 13 others who had attended the same gathering tested positive on Saturday. (File) Two days after 3 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19 in Palwal, 13 others who had attended the same gathering tested positive on Saturday. (File)

Two days after 3 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin tested positive for COVID-19 in Palwal, 13 others who had attended the same gathering tested positive on Saturday.

Officials said all 13 people had travelled to Palwal district in Haryana after the Jamaat gathering.

“Samples of 88 people who had come from the Jamaat were sent for testing. Those of 13 have returned positive today,” said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Palwal.

The district has so far recorded 17 cases of coronavirus, out of which one person, who had recently returned from Dubai, has recovered. The remaining 16 are all people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin.

Apart from the 13 people who tested positive today, the other 3 are from Bangladesh and were among a group of 12 people – 10 Bangladeshi citizens and their 2 translators – who had travelled to Palwal together from Nizamuddin.

An FIR had also been lodged against them under the Foreigners Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the terms of the lockdown by not disclosing their travel history to the authorities.

Five villages that the 3 patients had visited along with the group were sealed and declared as a ‘containment zone’ in the aftermath of the diagnosis. Residents of 201 houses that they had visited were placed on home quarantine.

In Nuh, 3 people from Kerela who had gone for the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. These were the first cases in the district.

