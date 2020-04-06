Palwal becomes Haryana’s biggest coronavirus hotspot with 9 new cases

Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Palwal on Monday, bringing the count of total number of cases in the district to 25. (Representational Image) Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Palwal on Monday, bringing the count of total number of cases in the district to 25. (Representational Image)

Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Palwal on Monday, bringing the count of total number of cases in the district to 25 — the highest among the Haryana districts.

According to officials, among the nine samples that returned positive this morning, eight are new ones while 1 is a previous sample that had tested positive but had been sent for re-testing as a precautionary measure.

“All the 9 people who have tested positive today are from outside Haryana, and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin last month. All of them have been sent to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College in Nalhad,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

Officials said a total of 134 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 88 are samples of people who had attended the Nizamuddin Jamaat. While 83 of these have tested negative and 25 positive, samples of the remaining 26 are still awaited.

Of the 25 people who have tested positive so far, one person — a man who had recently returned from Dubai — has already recovered and been discharged. The district now has 24 ‘active’ coronavirus cases.

