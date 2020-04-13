Sixteen new cases threaten Haryana’s hopes to relax lockdown curbs in ‘green zones’

Haryana’s hopes of including districts with no COVID cases into the “green zones” have taken a hit with 16 fresh cases reported from the state in the last 24 hours. (File) Haryana’s hopes of including districts with no COVID cases into the “green zones” have taken a hit with 16 fresh cases reported from the state in the last 24 hours. (File)

Haryana’s hopes of including districts with no COVID cases into the “green zones” have taken a hit with 16 fresh cases reported from the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 181.

Besides seven more cases from Nuh, two each were reported from Faridabad and Kurukshetra, three from Yamunanagar and one each from Jind and Karnal districts.

Till date, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar were the four districts that had not reported any COVID case.

The government was considering these four districts to be marked as green zones so that “some economic activity” could be resumed in these areas giving a breather to migrant labourers and industrialists.

However, three cases (all related to Tablighi Jamaat) in Yamunanagar and two cases in Kurukshetra have shaken government’s plans of including these in the green zone.

After PM Narendra Modi held a video conference with the CMs of all states, Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state will be divided into three zones – ‘red one’ covering four districts of Nuh, Palwal, Gurgaon and Faridabad that has majority of Covid-19 cases in Haryana; ‘orange zone’ covering districts that are vulnerable and where a large number of either foreign-returned people, their contacts or people who are symptomatic of coronavirus are under surveillance; and ‘green zone’ covering districts that have either no COVID case or where cases are negligible.

Government sources told The Indian Express that the government was waiting for PM Narendra Modi to address the nation, which is expected Monday or Tuesday, before finalising the plan of what all activities can be resumed at which places during the second phase of another 14-day lockdown likely to be extended till April 30.

As on Sunday, Nuh district of Haryana leads with 45 cases, followed by 32 in Gurgaon, 31 in Faridabad and 29 in Palwal. While Ambala has so far reported seven COVID cases, Karnal has reported six, Panchkula has reported five.

Three cases each have come to light in Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar. The districts of Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal and Kurukshetra have reported two cases each, while one case each has so far been reported from Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak. Two deaths, including one each from Karnal and Rohtak, have been reported from Haryana till date.

“There is a possibility that the districts of Mahendragarh, Rewari, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak may be included in the green zone. Also, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal and Kurukshetra can be included in the green zone if no fresh COVID case is reported from these districts in the coming days. In that case, some relaxations in the ongoing lockdown may be allowed in at least 10 out of 22 districts of the state,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

According to state government’s coronavirus bulletin released Sunday evening, at least 30 COVID-19 patients, out of 181, have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. These include eight patients who were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of active coronavirus patients in Haryana stand at 149.

All administrative secretaries and heads of departments in Haryana have been asked to resume work from their respective offices, Monday onward. The state government issued these instructions to all the senior officers to get back into their offices from Monday with 33 per cent working staff, although there shall be no public dealing till further orders. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, a large number of officers were working from their official residences.

