Haryana records biggest single-day spike, cases now doubling in 8 days

Haryana witnessed its biggest single-day spike with 265 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Gurgaon recorded 129 cases, followed by 25 in Faridabad, 13 in Sonipat and 4 in Jhajjar. Sirsa district also got 28 cases in a single day.

The state’s total count touched 2,356, including 1,280 active cases. Till date, 1,055 patients (including seven in the last 24 hours) have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Due to the continuous spike in cases, the case-doubling rate in Haryana Monday dipped to eight days, Covid positive rate increased to 2.01 per cent and recovery rate further dipped to 44.78 per cent.

Fresh cases in 14 districts

The fresh cases were reported from 14 districts of Haryana in the last 24 hours. Palwal and Kaithal got 11 cases each, Hisar got 13 and Rohtak got 14 cases after a lull for several days. Two cases were also reported in Nuh, two in Jind, four in Fatehabad, five in Bhiwani and four in Kurukshetra district.

As on Monday evening, Gurgaon had 615 active patients. The other Covid hit districts in the state included Faridabad (216 cases), Sonipat (63), Hisar (48), Rohtak (33), Bhiwani and Sirsa (32 each), Karnal and Jind (31 each), Palwal (26), Kaithal (24), Narnaul and Kurukshetra (22 each), Panipat (20), Rewari (19), Fatehabad, Ambala and Charkhi Dadri (12 each), Jhajjar (9), Nuh (7), and Panchkula and Yamunanagar (1 each).

With 21 deaths so far, state’s fatality rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent. Till date, Haryana has tested 1,21,779 samples out of which 1,14,792 have tested negative while the report of 4631 samples were yet awaited. There are yet 27,001 persons across the state who are kept under surveillance.

No Odd-Even for shops

State government Monday also decided that the odd-even formula of opening of shops shall also be discontinued and all the shops will be allowed to open.

“Permission to open all the shops from 9 am to 7 pm in the state has been given while adhering to social distancing norms. The odd-even or left-right formula will not be followed; instead the administration will issue instructions to maintain social distancing norms in congested markets after assessing local conditions. In accordance with the instructions of the central government, a curfew would be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am and no activity will be allowed during this time,” said Anil Vij, Home Minister, Haryana.

“Standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding opening of salons, weddings, etc will be issued soon in the state. Guidelines will soon be issued regarding the opening of religious places. Apart from this, home deliveries for restaurants, dhabas etc. will be permitted but the delivery should be done before 9 pm, thereafter no deliveries will be permitted,” Vij added.

