Haryana records second COVID-19 death, 4 Sri Lankans among 6 new positive cases

Haryana recorded another COVID-19 death on Sunday. A 58-year-old patient, Gian Singh, a native of Karnal’s Rasin village, died at PGIMER, Chandigarh taking the total death toll in the state to two. It is not clear whether he had any history of international travel.

Ashwani Ahuja, CMO, Karnal Civil Hospital, said, “The patient had a history of diabetes and was an alcoholic. He was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 in Kalpana Chawla Medical College on March 25. He was referred to PGI, Chandigarh on April 1, and found positive on April 2. He died today”.

The CMO added, “As per the protocol, 12 of his family members were kept under isolation and their samples were taken and sent for testing. The report of three has come out negative, while the report of remaining nine is pending”.

6 test positive including 4 Sri Lankans

The state, meanwhile, reported six fresh coronavirus cases, with four out of them being Sri Lankan nationals who tested positive in Nuh. All four had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi. The total number of coronavirus infected patients in Haryana now stands at 76.

Apart from the four Sri Lankans, another patient who tested positive in Nuh is a truck driver from Gujarat with no link to the Tabligh event.

Intensive testing in 5 districts soon

With fresh cases coming to light from the districts of Palwal, Nuh, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panipat in the last two days, Haryana government has ordered an “intensive testing” in all these districts in the coming days.

The government is also in process of formulating a “micro plan/containment plan” for districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ambala.

MC staff to handle COVID cremations

In another important decision, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij who also holds the portfolio of Urban Local Bodies Department, Sunday said that “the Municipal Committees’ staff is being trained to handle cremations of COVID-19 patients”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Vij added, “There are reports coming in from various states that kin of deceased are not touching the bodies due to scare of coronavirus. Thus, in case any such situation arises in Haryana’s any part, our staff of Municipal Committees will be available to perform the last rites of the deceased”.

Vij warns Tablighi Jamaat members

With rising number of Tablighi Jamaat members who are being found positive of coronavirus, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij Sunday warned all such Tabligh members to come forward on their own, or stern action shall be taken against them for willfully evading process of law.

Over 1,400 Tablighi Jamaat members, so far, have been traced across Haryana out of whom over 510 had attended the Nizamuddin congregation last month. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also appealed to Tabligh members to approach district administration and get themselves medically examined. Vij had Saturday ordered to medical examination of all Tablighi Jamaat members who had entered Haryana after March 1.

61 active cases, 15 recoveries

With 15 COVID-19 patients who have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Haryana has 61 active patients who are yet admitted in hospitals. Besides these, there are 702 contacts of COVID-19 patients who are quarantined and kept under surveillance by the health department. A total of 1,536 samples had been sent for testing in Haryana till date out of which 978 were found negative, while the report of 482 samples was yet awaited.

Students to be promoted to next class

In a significant announcement for students of state board schools, CM Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said that all students of Class I to VIII will be promoted to their next classes without examination. He added, “Students of Class X could not take Science subject examination. Thus, their result shall be prepared on the basis of marks scored in rest of the subjects. Students of Class XI also could not take Mathematics examination. They will also be promoted to Class XII and their Mathematics exam will be held later on a suitable date. No decision has yet been taken for Class XII students, but it will also be taken soon and students will be informed accordingly”.

