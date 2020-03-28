Haryana CM Khattar orders setting up of ‘safe camps’ for migrant workers walking home

In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, labourers across the country are going back to their home state due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra) In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, labourers across the country are going back to their home state due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday directed all the district administrations to make food, shelter and medical arrangements for hundreds of migrant labourers working in the state walking on foot to reach their native places hundreds of kilometers away in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Khattar gave the directions while presiding over the crisis coordination committee meeting with government officers through video conferencing..

“Officers have been directed to closely monitor the movement of such labourers in their respective districts and ensure that maximum labourers are asked to stay in ‘safe camps’ being set up by the state government in each district. Apart from this, special medical camps should be set up for medical tests of the labourers,” Khattar said.

Khattar also directed officers to set up “check-points” in each district on the state and national highways and encourage migrants to move to ‘safe camps’.

The Chief Minister also issued directions that the officers should ask industrialists in their respective districts to make stay and food arrangements for the labourers working in their factories and industrial units.

Regarding the poor people who are yet not included in the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana or the Construction Workers Board list, the Chief Minister said, “Registration work of such people should be accelerated so that they people can also avail the financial aid of Rs 1,000 per week and other assistance”.

Khattar also directed the officers to ensure maximum involvement of volunteers, social organizations and NGOs to ensure that the supply chain of an essential commodity is done smoothly. “Officers should also ensure the availability of mobile vans for supply of essential commodities in each district for the door to door delivery”.

“In Kurukshetra, where saints are living, arrangements should be made for food and stay/ Since many social organizations are working in the district, those can be involved in ensuring the same,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister also emphasised to strengthen door-to-door delivery of essential commodities by strengthening the supply chain in each district.

Directions were also issued to the officers to identify and monitor all those people who have returned from foreign countries.

