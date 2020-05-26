Haryana bound asymptomatic air passengers to self-monitor health for 14 days

As there were no tags that were to be attached to the bags, passengers were seen with bags on which names and PNR number were written or glued. (Representational) (Expressphoto: Tashi Tobgyal) As there were no tags that were to be attached to the bags, passengers were seen with bags on which names and PNR number were written or glued. (Representational) (Expressphoto: Tashi Tobgyal)

Asymptomatic passengers who want to enter Haryana after landing at IGI airport, Delhi and Mohali Airport, Punjab will be permitted to leave the airport with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days, the state government has said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Haryana government, In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the District Civil Surgeon/ District Control Room/ the State/ National Health call centre (1075) immediately”.

Haryana has also asked the concerned airport Authorities to “provide the details of the symptomatic passengers to the nodal officer and also e-mail the details of such passengers at four e-mail ids provided by the state government; upon receiving such information, the health teams of the concerned district shall follow the protocol defined by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Government of Haryana regarding Covid-19”.

To deal with the domestic passengers, Haryana has deputed two senior IPS officers as nodal officers at both the airports.

“The nodal officers shall remain in touch with the concerned deputy commissioners of Haryana and keep them informed about the arrival of such passengers in their districts whose health monitoring/ check up/ quarantine/ admission in designated Covid-19 hospital is required,” the guidelines read.

“The nodal officers have already setup help desks at IGI airport, Delhi and Shaheeh Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali to facilitate and monitor the arrival of Haryana-bound passengers,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

“In case any domestic flight carries passengers whose destination address is Haryana, the concerned domestic airline shall provide the flight-wise passenger manifest,” the guidelines read.

Haryana government’s officers told The Indian Express that “the dos and donts shall be provided along with the tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned. All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones. Suitable announcement about Covid-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports. Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged by the Airport Authority”.

