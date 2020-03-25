Kejriwal warns landlords: ‘Don’t misbehave with medical staffers out to contain coronavirus’

In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35. (File photo) In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35. (File photo)

Amid reports of medical staffers being forcibly evicted by landlords to vacate the premises over fear of infection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday requested house owners not to harass doctors, nurses and other medical staff fighting the coronavirus outbreak. In a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the harassment of medical staff cannot be tolerated and warned that strict action will be taken against the landlords.

On Tuesday, the Residents Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS alleged in a letter to the Home Minister that healthcare workers are being asked to “vacate their rented homes, and some have been forcefully evicted from their temporary residence by landlords due to fear that those healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to the coronavirus infection”. Following this, Home Minister Amit Shah called up the RDA and assured them that such instances of ostracisation will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately. Shah also spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and asked him to take strict action against such landlords.

During the digital press conference, the chief minister also said that five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, pushing the number of total cases to 35. He said that people can walk down to shops nearby to buy items of daily use.

The Delhi government will also issue e-passes for people ensuring essential services such as milk sellers, vegetable vendors and grocers to commute during the lockdown. They can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, said Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced the formation of a five-member committee of medical experts to chalk out a blueprint to manage potential community transmission of COVID-19 in the capital. The Delhi government also decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to construction labourers rendered jobless due to the lockdown in the capital.

