‘Happy yoga practicing’: Amid lockdown PM Modi shares his fitness routine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday shared links of yoga videos from his Twitter handle and urged the people to pratice this during the three-week lockdown. This comes a day after the prime minister was asked about his fitness during his radio address Mann ki Baat. The yoga videos are available in different languages for people to follow them and practice easily.

“During yesterday’s Mann ki Baat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly,” PM Modi tweeted out.

Stressing on the importance of yoga, the prime minister wrote, “I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial.” He also encouraged Indians to share fitness regimes that they are implementing during the lockdown. “I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others,” his tweet read.

During his monthly radio address on Sunday, the prime minister apologised for the inconvenience caused to people by an unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown. Appealing people to stay indoors, the PM said “there was no other way to wage a war against Corona,” even though he understood the public’s troubles.

“This lockdown is for your own protection,” he said. “Those who are breaking the law are actually playing with their lives.” Modi also expressed gratitude for “warriors” and “soldiers” such as frontline healthcare and sanitation workers, promising health insurance of Rs 50 lakh for around 20 lakh such people.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Modi has rallied for the cause of spreading the benefits of yoga across the world. Every year, June 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga.

