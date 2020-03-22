Hand-wash kiosks to free masks, Kerala works to break the chain

Kochi: People wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (PTI) Kochi: People wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (PTI)

Kerala’s battle against COVID-19 has emerged into a mass movement for promoting personal hygiene. Days after the state government launched its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign, offices, bus stops, markets, places of worship and several other public spaces in the state now sport hand sanitiser booths and kiosks for hand wash.

The state has also shown the way in addressing the shortage of masks and hand sanitisers in the market. Kudumbashree, the government’s poverty eradication and women’s empowerment programme, prisons, universities, colleges, voluntary organisations, home makers and even local tailors have pitched in to make cloth masks and hand sanitisers. The Excise Department has decided to hand over its stock of spirit, seized from smugglers, to the health department for manufacturing sanitisers.

The state, which has so far reported 40 positive cases of coronavirus infection, has 31,000-odd people who have been in isolation, at homes or in hospitals.

As part of its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign launched on March 15, the government had directed all offices to start providing hand-wash facilities for staff as well as the public, who are encouraged to wash their hands before entering the offices.

An official at the Ernakulam District Collectorate said, “We have installed a hand-washing kiosk at the collectorate gate. All officials and the public wash their hands before entering the building. Hand sanitisers are also made available near the elevators.”

In several rural areas, clubs and other organisations have got together to set up hand-wash kiosks at bus stops, where passengers wash their hands before boarding the bus.

At Chunkappara village in Pathanamthitta district, which has nine positive cases, a ration shop owner, Kennady Thomas, has joined the campaign by placing a kiosk outside his shop.

Public health expert Dr K P Aravindan said it’s heartening to see people taking to the campaign in a big way. “We want to prevent the explosive outbreak of COVID-19. The campaign is meant to flatten the curve. Hand-wash is a suitable way to prevent or break the indirect spread of the virus,’’ he said.

Several units of Kudumbashree have begun making masks. In Thiruvananthapuram district, 40 units of Kudumbashree have set a target of making one lakh masks by March 20. Last week, the government had directed the Jail Department to get prisoners in its tailoring units to make masks.

Prisoners have also been roped in to make hand sanitiser. On Wednesday, Palakkad district jail said its prisoners have begun making ‘Freedom Hand Sanitisers’. Women prisoners in Thrissur will also make sanitiser using the spirit handed over by the Excise Department.

