Gurgaon’s ‘new vegetable market’ switches to ‘odd-even’ for shops to avoid congestion

To reduce congestion in light of the coronavirus outbreak, shops in the ‘new vegetable market’ in Gurgaon’s Khandsa road will function on an ‘odd-even’ basis starting Thursday.

“From April 9, on odd dates, shops with odd registration numbers will be allowed to operate while shops with even registration numbers will operate on even dates. To curb the spread of coronavirus, social distancing is the only solution, and it is to bring this into better effect that this rule will now be imposed at the market,” said Sub Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Kumar.

The market, which houses both wholesalers and retailers, is a hub for purchase of fruits and vegetables by individual buyers, local vegetable sellers, as well as owners of small hotels or eateries. On Tuesday, however, the district administration had announced that retail sale will be banned in the market, with only those who sell fruits and vegetables on carts, and those who run retail shops, being allowed purchase from the market.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found to be violating these directions,” he said.

“Individual domestic buyers are no longer allowed to come to the market for their purchases. The time for wholesalers to sell their vegetables has also been fixed till 9 am, after which the gates of the market will be closed,” said the SDM.

