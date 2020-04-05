Doctor, son test positive for coronavirus in Gurgaon

A doctor from Agra and his son who had recently travelled to Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district to 17. (Representational Image) A doctor from Agra and his son who had recently travelled to Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district to 17. (Representational Image)

A doctor from Agra and his son who had recently travelled to Gurgaon tested positive for coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the district to 17.

Additionally, 13 persons from Palwal, eight from Faridabad and one from Nuh also tested positive for the virus Saturday. Officials said most of these new cases were directly linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month.

Officials from the health department said the father-son from Gurgaon have been admitted at the isolation ward in Medanta-The Medicity. “Samples of two people tested positive today. The patients are a doctor, who has a practice in Agra, and his son. Both are residents of Agra and had incidentally travelled to Gurgaon. We have alerted authorities in Agra of the matter as well,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jaswant Singh Punia.

Of the 17 cases recorded in Gurgaon so far, seven emerged this week. Apart from the two people who tested positive Saturday, five others — a man who works in Mumbai and his father, a nurse at a private hospital, a woman who had recently travelled to Mumbai, and a man who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin last month — had tested positive late Thursday night.

In Palwal, 13 more people who had attended the Tablighi gathering tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 17 in the district. Of the total, while one person had recently returned from Dubai, the remaining 16 had been part of the Nizamuddin Jamaat and had travelled to Palwal from there.

According to officials, the 13 who tested positive on Saturday are from other states — Tamil Nadu (5), West Bengal (3), Telengana (2), Bihar(2) and Karnataka (1). “A total of 70 samples have been collected in Palwal so far, of which 56 are of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin. We have so far traced 94 people in the district who had attended the gathering,” said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Palwal.

Following the 13 positive reports, officials said nine villages in the district, declared a ‘containment zone’, and another 27 villages, identified as the ‘buffer zone’, have been sealed. This is in addition to the five villages that had been sealed as a ‘containment zone’ on Thursday, after three others who had attended the Nizamuddin Jamaat tested positive. Six other villages had also been sealed at the time, after being identified as the ‘buffer zone’.

In order to maintain law and order in the 36 villages sealed off on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner of Palwal has deployed 7 duty magistrates and 45 teams to carry out screening and thermal scanning in these areas.

Faridabad also recorded new cases on Saturday, with officials saying a total of eight people had tested positive, bringing the total cases in the district to 14.

“Five of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin. Of the remaining, two are a husband and wife, while the third is the son of another couple who had tested positive last month,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

