75% of Gurgaon’s cases in June, tests yet to pick up pace

While Covid-19 cases have surged in Gurgaon, with 75 per cent of the total 3,125 cases emerging this month, the district administration has maintained that it is well equipped to combat the outbreak and cater to its population of over 15 lakh. The total number of cases until May 31 was 774 .

The number of cases has increased four-fold since May 31, but the testing has not seen a corresponding increase. As per the daily bulletins, while 13,647 samples had been sent for testing till May 31, this figure has increased to only 18,891 till Saturday, indicating a total of 5,244 samples were sent for testing during this period. Almost 45% of the samples tested this month, hence, have returned positive.

Officials, however, said there is no need to panic as the district has sufficient health facilities to deal with the outbreak, and they are also working towards expanding facilities in the days ahead. Earlier this week, the Deputy Commissioner had directed all “public/private hospitals” in the district to ensure that “at least 25% of bed capacity” is “dedicated for Covid-19 cases with adequate availability of human resource and logistics”.

At a meeting between senior officials of the administration and the financial commissioner of revenue and disaster management department, Vijay Vardhan, on Saturday, Sonal Goel, who is the Nodal Officer for Facilities and Bed Management in Hospitals during the outbreak, had reiterated the availability of facilities. She said the district had a total of 38 hospitals listed for treatment of coronavirus, with 17 others set to join the list soon.

“In these hospitals, a total of 4,314 beds and 329 ventilators are available, along with 625 beds in ICU… work is being done to further increase medical facilities,” she had said.

Officials said with “around 85 per cent” of the cases being asymptomatic and in home isolation, the facilities are adequate as of now. However, health bulletin shows that only 1,466 of 1,940 active cases, a little over 75%, are in home isolation presently.

A web page launched by the Haryana government raises questions on the district’s claim of having enough facilities.

As of Sunday evening, the website said only 386 beds were available for coronavirus patients in the district, while the administration claimed there are 4,314 hospital beds and 625 ICU beds, and since only 474 of the total 1,940 active cases are hospitalised as per the health bulletin, the district should have at least 3,800 free beds.

V S Kundu, the monitoring officer for Covid-19, however, said the web application is still “a work in progress”.

