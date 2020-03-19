First COVID-19 cases in Gujarat: Rajkot man, Surat woman test positive

After COVID-19 tests on two suspected patients in state’s diagnostic facilities were declared “inconclusive”, their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. (Express photo) After COVID-19 tests on two suspected patients in state’s diagnostic facilities were declared “inconclusive”, their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. (Express photo)

A 32-year-old man from Rajkot and a 21-year-old woman from Surat became the first two positive cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat with the National Institute of Virology confirming them to be affected by the coronavirus, Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare said on Thursday.

The state health department made public about the two suspected cases whose test reports at the state’s diagnostic facilities were “inconclusive” in a late night tweet on Wednesday and appealed to people “to take all precautions”. The Rajkot man had returned after travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah while the Surat case is a student who returned from London on March 14.

Addressing mediapersons minutes after two cases were confirmed, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio, said, “We appeal to the citizens to avoid large gatherings. We have isolated appropriately, have been screening passengers at airports already but as declared by the Government of India today, international flights have been cancelled (from landing in India) starting March 22. Most of the people from Gujarat who live in foreign countries, or went abroad for business or education or for pilgrimage at Mecca-Medina, have returned. Now our focus is on those who have returned, screening them well and looking after them and to ensure there is no further spread of the virus.”

Hours after COVID-19 tests on two suspected patients in state’s diagnostic facilities were declared “inconclusive” and their samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, 15 family members of one of the Rajkot man were shifted to a quarantine facility in the city late on Wednesday.

The Rajkot man was admitted to the isolation ward of Rajkot Civil Hospital early on Wednesday with coronavirus symptoms and his samples were sent to GG Hospital in Jamnagar. However, officers said, tests of his samples of the man returned “inconclusive”.

Soon after, local health officers swung into action, reached out to his family and shifted 15 members to Pathikashram near civil hospital late on Wednesday even as fresh samples of the suspected case were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further testing.

“While we are waiting for the reports, we shifted members of the family of the patient to a quarantine facility as they also had travelled to Mecca with the man. Since Saudi Arabia has had coronavirus cases, we have shifted these persons to a quarantine facility as a precautionary measure,” Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Rajkot, told The Indian Express.

Rajkot District Collector Remya Mohan said, “Because the results of tests by the Jamnagar lab returned inconclusive, we have sent samples to Pune for further testing. Meanwhile, people his family has been shifted to a quarantine facility.”

Mohan added that the district administration has identified Pathikashram, a government rest house, Rural Self-Employment Training Institute, Renbasera (night shelter) near civil hospital and Samras Hostel for boys and girls on Saurashtra University campus to be used as quarantine facilities.

Officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation’s health department said the woman with suspected COVID-19 symptoms landed in Surat on March 14 . On March 15, she attended a private programme at Amroli area in Surat. She had been suffering from cold and cough from March 15 and approached her family physician who referred her to New Civil Hospital (NCH) where she was kept her under observation.

The woman’s samples were sent to BJ Medical College where the reports were “inconclusive” and they were again sent to NIV Pune, which on Thursday confirmed her to be affected by coronavirus.

From a textile business family, she had been studying in a university in London, for the past last couple of years. She returned after the colleges in London were shut down due to the spread of coronavirus.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “We have home quarantined her family members. After returning from London, most of the time she spent at home. The family members have not been allowed to meet her.”

Immunity booster

The health department in Amreli district said it has given ayurvedic ukalo (potion prepared by boiling herbs in water) to 52,097 persons to enhance their immunity against coronavirus. An official release from the state information department said that around 150 camps have been organised at government-run ayurvedic and homeopathic hospitals in the district and that 52,097 persons were given ukalo while 37,967 persons were given homeopathic medicines as a precautionary measure

‘E-mail complaints’

Commissioner of police of Rajkot city on Thursday appealed people to avoid visiting police stations, unless circumstances warrant, and instead file their complaints via e-mail, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. A release said that police would get in touch with applicants via video calls. The commissioner also urged people to pay their fine for traffic rule violation digitally or maintain safe distance from other persons in queues.

