Gujarat: State to implement revised discharge policy, says Jayanti Ravi

Gujarat, which currently has more than 5,200 active cases, will be implementing the revised discharge policy, which was issued by the central health ministry on Friday night, said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Jayanti Ravi.

On Saturday, the state reported 23 deaths, eight of which were without co-morbidities, and 394 positive cases taking the total to 7,834.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation continued its capacity building measures and designated 12 more private hospitals as designated building containment units for Covid-19 treatment. Ahmedabad city and district reported 280 new cases taking the total to 5,540 and accounted for 20 of the deaths in the state, taking its toll to 363. Among those to test positive include two from Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) campus, one from the Shahibaug mental hospital, a nine-month-old boy from Bapunagar, police personnel from Amraiwadi and Kalupur areas, SRP personnel from Dariapur.

According to Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia, 129 police personnel are under treatment for Covid-19 “of which 44 are local police personnel and 85 are from other police and paramilitary forces”. Sixty-four police personnel in Ahmedabad, including ACP Mahila crime branch, have been discharged. Police personnel include SRP personnel, Lok Rakshak Dal (unarmed) personnel as well as home guard personnel apart from city police personnel, he said.

As per the new discharge policy, the mild, very mild and presymptomatic patients admitted to a Covid Care Facility can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for RTPCR testing prior to discharge.

For those with moderate symptoms, admitted at a dedicated Covid hospital, if fever goes away within three days and the patient maintains oxygen saturation above 95% for the next four days and is on room air, they too can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset with no need for RTPCR testing prior to discharge.

The state has seen a Covid-19 positive patient hospitalised for 32 days, the longest known stay in the state.

Only in severe cases that include those immuno-compromised, will be discharge upon a single RTPCR test resulting in a negative, upon resolution of all symptoms.

More than 200 were discharged across the state, taking the total recoveries reported in the state to nearly 2,100. Fifteen of those who died had existing serious ailments while eight others died primarily only due to Covid-19 with no serious underlying condition.

In Ahmedabad, AMC commissioner in-charge Mukesh Kumar also issued a requisition order declaring 12 private hospitals as designated building containment unit for isolation of Covid-19 cases.

These include Shrey Hospital and Nidhi Multispeciality hospital in Navrangpura, Saraswati hospital and Bopal ICu and trauma centre in Bopal, AIMS Hospital in Paldi, Solar Hospital in Naranpura, Rudraksha Hospital and Karnavati super speciality Hospital in Naroda, Ratan Hospital in Isanpur, Spandan Hospital in Vastral and Stavya spine hospital at Mithakali.

Gandhinagar crossed 100 cases, reporting the highest single-day jump with 22 new cases. Vadodara reported 28 new cases taking the total to 528, while Surat’s total stood at 854 with 30 new cases. Jamnagar, Panchmahal and Banaskantha each reported death of one patient each.

