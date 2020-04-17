4 medical staff of LG Hospital, AMC official test positive; Gujarat coronavirus tally 940

With the rising number of coronavirus cases, Gujarat government has put 5 areas in Surat under curfew till April 22. (Express photo: Javed Raja) With the rising number of coronavirus cases, Gujarat government has put 5 areas in Surat under curfew till April 22. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

The state saw the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 162 testing positive, including four medical staff of Ahmedabad’s LG Hospital. With this, the number of positive patients in the state rose to 940. A senior official of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also tested positive on Thursday.

LG Hospital’s four medical professionals who tested positive are an assistant professor, two resident doctors and a nurse. According to Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi, at least 28 frontline COVID-19 workers such as police personnel, municipal corporation officials and workers, health workers and others across the state have tested positive till date.

Five family members of Congress MLA and corporator Imran Khedawala, who tested positive on Tuesday, too were among the new cases on Thursday.

Aravalli saw its first case with a man testing positive from the Bhiloda area of the district with a suspected travel history to Mumbai. Ravi said rapid antibody test kits are expected to arrive from Maharashtra by Friday evening and the state is planning to put the kits to use by Saturday.

Two patients died on Thursday, taking the death toll to 36, including the 80-year-old man from Botad who tested positive on Wednesday and was admitted the same day. Another 60-year-old woman with co-morbid condition of diabetes too succumbed to COVID-19 at SVP hospital in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad reported 95 new cases taking the total to 545. The district largely reported cases from areas of Thaltej,Naranpura, Naroda, Nikol, Vatva, Kalupur, Juhapura, Jamalpur, Behrampura, Bodakdev, Danilimda, Meghaningagar, Sarangpur, Maninagar, Saraspur and Gomtipur.

Surat reported 30 new cases taking the district total to 88, the highest single-day jump seen in the district. At least half of the positive cases came from the Madarwaja slum areas.

Rajkot reported four new cases, all residents of Jungleshwar area of the city where cluster containment strategy is in place. With this, the district total is 28.

Vadodara reported 10 more cases, taking the district total to 134. A 35-year-old head constable attached with the Dabhoi police station in Vadodara district tested positive on Thursday. He had nabbed a pan masala thief on Tuesday who had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. One each tested positive from Wadi, Navapura, Salatwad and six others tested positive from Nagarwada red zone.

In Anand, eight more tested positive, taking the district tally to 25.

Narmada district recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of the district to nine. All nine positive cases have been admitted to the Rajpipla COVID-19 hospital for treatment.

Banaskantha reported four more cases taking the tally to six. The four new cases are asymptomatic according to CDHO Dr Manish Fancy and are suspected to have had contact history with earlier positive cases including the five-year-old child who tested positive earlier. All six are presently admitted at Palanpur Civil Hospital.

Gandhinagar reported one new case thus seeing 17 cases until now.

A 58-year-old man from Rata plot area of Godhra and a 32-year-old nurse from Vavdi on the outskirts of Godhra tested positive, taking the Panchmahals district total to seven. The nurse is suspected to have come in contact with an earlier positive patient at the Godhra Civil Hospital, where she works.

For the 58-year-old man, Amit Arora, District Collector, Panchmahals said, “He was admitted with respiratory issues at our civil hospital on April 8 and we had sent his samples for testing. His results were negative following which he was discharged on April 10. Later he had consulted doctors in Vadodara and was admitted at a private hospital. His samples were again sent for testing on April 14 and he tested positive. He has no travel history and his source of infection is yet to be traced.” A total of five localities have been placed under cluster quarantine in Godhra town of Panchmahals including Rabbani mohalla, Prabha road, Bhagwatnagar, Abrar masjid and Madni mohalla.

