Gujarat’s 85-year-old woman second COVID-19 victim

An 85-year old woman from Ahmedabad, who had recently travelled back from Saudi Arabia, died due from a COVID-19 infection at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

This is the second death in the state. So far, the total number of positive cases in Gujarat on Wednesday was 40 with new cases reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

The deceased woman was suffering from co-morbid conditions, according to deputy municipal commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

He added that 28 others who had come in close contact with her had been institutionally quarantined at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) facilities since the past 3-4 days So far, a total of 717 samples have been tested in the state, according to principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi.

