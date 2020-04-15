Gujarat: 13-year-old girl dies in Vadodara as total cases shoot up to 653

As many as 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 653, while three others, including a child, died, taking the toll to 29. (File photo) As many as 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 653, while three others, including a child, died, taking the toll to 29. (File photo)

As many as 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 653, while three others, including a child, died, taking the toll to 29.

Among those tested positive in Ahmedabad was Congress MLA of Jamalpur Khadia and also AMC corporator Imran Khedawala. Earlier in the morning, the MLA held a meeting with the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja.

In Vadodara, eight new cases were reported. Of the new cases, a 13-year-old girl succumbed to the disease almost as soon as the test results confirmed her positive, said District Collector Shalini Agarwal. The child had cerebral palsy.

Ahmedabad also saw three children among 53 who tested positive, including six from a family in Navrangpura area. Among the six is an 8-year-old girl. Other areas from where positive cases were reported include Manekchowk, Dariyapur, Danilimda, Shah-e-Alam, Ambawadi and Vatva. Two girls aged one year and five years from the same family in Safi Manzil in Danilimda also tested positive. Ahmedabad has reported 373 cases so far.

Chhota Udepur district reported two new cases from Bodeli taluka with a 30-year-old man and his 23-year-old wife testing positive, taking the district total to five. Both the new cases are contacts of the third case, a 20-year-old man who tested positive on April 8.

In Bhavnagar, a 20-year-old youth from Sihor town tested positive. He had travelled to the Nagarwada area of Vadodara to attend a religious event. “When tested as part of the protocol to test before completion of 14 days, the person tested positive,” said Principal Health Secretary, Jayanti Ravi.

An 18-month-old boy from a family who came to Bhavanagar from Ajmer to sell scent and was in quarantine for the past 12 days tested positive on Tuesday. However, his family members tested negative. “The boy himself is asymptomatic,” Bhavnagar district development officer Varun Kumar Baranwal said.

One more person from Sandhiyvad area of Bhavnagar city tested positive for the viral infection on Tuesday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the district to 26. Sandhiyvad is one of the two clusters from where most of the cases in the district have been reported.

A 59-year-old businessman who was hospitalised on March 28 and tested positive the next day, died. He had comorbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension and was put on ventilator since Monday.

According to Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation officials, he used to offer prayers at the same religious place as the 70-year-old man who was the first to succumb to COVID-19 in Bhavnagar.

Two others from Mehsana — one from Vadnagar and other from Satlasana — who travelled from Mumbai, tested positive. Another new case was reported from Gandhinagar, taking the district total to 16. Nine others tested positive from Surat, most of them detected from the already declared hotspots, said Ravi.

In Vadodara, two who tested positive on Tuesday are close contacts of a 40-year-old woman who tested positive in Karelibaug on Monday.

Three others — two men aged 81 and 29 years and a woman aged 42 years — are from the Nagarwada red zone periphery. Gorwa area recorded its first case in a 42-year-old woman who has no travel or contact history.

A 58-year man from Nagarwada, who was admitted at a private hospital on April 8 after testing positive, died, taking the death toll in the district to five.

Anand recorded its tenth case with a 55-year-old man testing positive from Khambat.

Dialysis

A total of 148 exclusive hemodialysis machines were installed on Tuesday at COVID-19 isolation wards across the state to provide dialysis care to renal failure patients infected with novel coronavirus. The machines were installed at the COVID-19 hospitals in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot. The Institute of Kidney Diseases & Research Centre facilitated the assembly and installation of these hemodialysis machines with RO plants.

