‘More micro containment zones in Vadodara’

Border Security Force personnel conduct a flag march in Mandvi area of Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Border Security Force personnel conduct a flag march in Mandvi area of Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

With a 42-year-old woman, who had no travel history, testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Vadodara, taking the district tally to 116, the police department is planning to cordon off a micro area in Gorwa, where the woman was living.

On Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrived to assist the local administration in ensuring lockdown in the red zone containment area of Tandalja.

After Karelibaug, which recorded three positive cases since Monday, the emergence of a positive case from the Gorwa area has left the administration looking at the possibility of more micro containment areas. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl and a 73-year-old man also tested positive from Karelibaug, both relatives of the 40-year-old woman who had tested positive Monday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said, “We will do as decided by the district administration. The emergence of new cases from any part of the city means that the police forces have to be deployed to ensure that people don’t flout the lockdown.”

The administration has already put three areas in red zone. While Nagarwada-Saiyedpura have a cluster of about 1,000 homes and Tandalja has close to 1,900 homes, the administration has also micro zoned Bahar colony in Ajwa which has reported three cases so far with about 40 neighbouring houses in containment within the colony.

The health department says that the tracing of the contacts of the positive patients in Karelibaug and Gorwa is still on.

The administration has identified several private educational institutions to set up a facility of about 1500 beds in all, for a projected figure of the COVID-19 spread.

