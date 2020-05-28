Gujarat: 3 Ahmedabad doctors test positive; state count crosses 15,000-mark

Three doctors in Ahmedabad were among the 378 who tested positive on Wednesday, taking the state’s total count to 15,232. (File photo) Three doctors in Ahmedabad were among the 378 who tested positive on Wednesday, taking the state’s total count to 15,232. (File photo)

Three doctors in Ahmedabad — two from Civil Hospital and one from Gujarat Cancer Society Hospital — were among the 378 who tested positive on Wednesday, taking the state’s total count to 15,232.

Ahmedabad comprises more than 70 per cent of the state’s total after the district total crossed 11,000 following 256 new cases on Wednesday of which eight were from rural area. The district also accounts for 80 per cent of the state’s total fatality.While 92 patients remain critical and on ventilator support, 22 died, of whom 19 were in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and another in Rajkot.

A 67-year-old man who had returned to Rajkot from Mumbai succumbed to Covid-19 just hours after he was confirmed to have contracted the virus. An official release from Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) said the man and his 66-year-old wife had returned to Rajkot on Tuesday from Matunga in Mumbai and had quarantined themselves in a private hotel in the city. From there, they were taken to a private hospital in the city. Their laboratory tests returned positive for the disease on Wednesday. Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer of Rajkot, said later in the evening that the man had succumbed to the disease. With this, the number of Covid-19 casualties in the district has gone up to three.

In Ahmedabad, the rural jurisdiction has reported 178 cases till date of the nearly 11,100 cases across Ahmedabad. Of the 178 cases, eight were reported on Wednesday including four testing positive from Bavla taluka and three others from Dholka. Dholka and Dascroi talukas have reported the maximum cases till date.

Also tested positive were 17 from Bapunagar, seven from one society but different flats in New Sardarnagar, and one from near Chhipa Kabrastan.

Valsad reported 10 new cases, while Mahisagar crossed the 100-mark with 18 new cases.

For Vadodara, while the state press release reported 29 new cases and one death taking the death toll to 36, the municipal corporation has already declared 42 deaths up to May 18, while the death thereafter are expected to be declared following death audits. Vadodara tally currently stands at 933. A total of 4,550 samples were taken in 24 hours as of Wednesday 5 pm.

