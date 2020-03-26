Gujarat: Centralised control room opened to monitor flow of essential commodities

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 59,000 quintals of vegetables were sent to 68 large markets for distribution. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Meanwhile, on Thursday, 59,000 quintals of vegetables were sent to 68 large markets for distribution. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Gujarat government has started a centralised control room to keep a tab on the flow of essential commodities to various parts of the state during the 21-day lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The control room will be operated from the State Emergency Operational Control Centre in Gandhinagar.

A helpline number has also been launched ( 1070 or 079-23251900) for people to contact the control room to seek information, Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, said on Thursday.

Apart from officials from the Civil Supplies department, the centre will also be manned by officials from police, transport, ports, science and technology, urban development, panchayats and industries department.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 59,000 quintals of vegetables were sent to 68 large markets for distribution. This includes 34,000 quintals of green vegetables, 6,900 quintals of tomato, 4,350 quintals of onion and 13,655 quintals of potato.

These markets also received a supply of 2,680 quintals of fruits which includes 610 quintals of banana and 970 quintals of apple.

During the day, 55 lakh litres of milk was also supplied across the state, Kumar added.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd