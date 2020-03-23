Govt to pay all its contractual staff not working due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday announced formation of a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will take necessary actions “in the near future” after analysing the coronavirus pandemic situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday announced formation of a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will take necessary actions “in the near future” after analysing the coronavirus pandemic situation.

At a time when several states in the country are under lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Finance Ministry Monday said all the contractual labour and outsourced staff working for the government who have to stay at home will be treated as ‘on duty’ and their salaries will not be deducted.

The Ministry of Finance has also issued an Office Memorandum in this regard which states that due to social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, there is a likelihood of a number of contractual labour and outsourced staff working for the government of India being unable to attend work, resulting in a deduction in wages, thus causing hardship to them.

The order states that wherever such contractual, the casual and outsourced staff of ministries and departments and other organisation of government is required to stay at home in view of lockdown order regarding COVID-19 prevention, they shall be treated as ‘on duty’ during such period of absence and necessary pay or wages would be paid accordingly. These instructions shall apply until April 30, 2020.

The order is applicable to all the Ministries and Departments of the government.

In order to maintain smooth supply of foodgrains in the country amid the Covid-19 breakout, state governments will now be able to procure three months supply of foodgrains on credit from Food Corporation of India (FCI). The move is expected to ensure that the states do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need.

“To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department’s proposal that foodgrains for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI,” the ministry of finance announced.

