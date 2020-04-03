Coronavirus Tips: Google’s special Doodle offers ideas for lockdown period

With the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus’, the search engine shows each alphabet indulging in some activity — from reading a book to playing the guitar, to talking over the phone to working out at home. With the tagline ‘Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus’, the search engine shows each alphabet indulging in some activity — from reading a book to playing the guitar, to talking over the phone to working out at home.

Coronavirus Tips: As several countries continue to observe lockdown in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has infected at least one million people and claimed over 50,000 lives worldwide, Google Doodle on Friday threw up a bunch of ideas for its audience on the activities that can be undertaken even during the self-isolation period at home.

On clicking on any of the alphabets, the page redirects one to a couple of “Coronavirus Tips” and also provides a glimpse of the data related to the menace worldwide.

As a “public service announcement,” the information on the site reads, “Stay home. Keep a safe distance. Wash hands often. Cover your cough. Sick? Call the helpline.”

It also enlists the dos and don’ts during the pandemic.

“Do: Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub. Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze. Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell. Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell,” it reads.

It also advises users to refrain from touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth if hands are not clean.

Besides this, it also provides information on the symptoms and treatment required and the possible way in which the virus can spread.

