Goa reports its first three confirmed cases of COVID-19

Goa reported its first three positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), late night Thursday. “Three suspected cases of Covid-19 from Goa, whose test results were awaited have been reported positive today. All 3 are male patients, of ages 25 years, 29 years, and 55 years. They have a travel history of retiring to Goa from Spain, Australia and USA respectively. Their condition is stable,” said a statement issued by Director of Health Services.

In a tweet later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant added that the ‘contact tracing’ has already begun and those who were in touch with the positive cases will be quarantined too. Since January 2020, Goa has sent 30 samples to be tested to Pune and these were the first three that came positive.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane speaking to The Indian Express said, “These were from the test we did in Mumbai where the samples were rushed through a special flight arranged by Ministry of Defence. We have already begun an entire procedure for contact tracing and figuring who they interacted with soon after they reached Goa. All measures are being taken according to the guidelines laid by the Central Government.”

The three patients will now be shifted to Employee State Insurance (ESI) Hospital, Margao, Rane confirmed.

On Monday, a group of doctors had identified ESI hospital as the sole COVID-19 facility with 100 beds and ventilators specially arranged to treat cover patients. A special team of doctors have now been assigned to the patients with two sets of teams stationed at Goa Medical College, the nodal state hospital and at ESI, the dedicated COVID hospital.

“We also are mow going to identify more isolation and quarantine facilities as now that we have positive cases we can no longer rely only on home quarantines,” Rane added. On Thursday, he also got an assurance from Pune based MyLab, the first Indian company to get the #COVID-19 test kit validated by the National Institute of Virology. “We are now awaiting for our team to return from Maharashtra after they are done with their Training. My Lab has promised an infrastructure where we can do 200 tests a day and that should make things speed up and help us in better quarantine.” The test reports come just a day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had given a caution, at a press meet. ”Dnt think the Corona Virus is not in Goa. It’s just that not a single case has tested positive yet. That doesn’t mean we put our guards down. It also could be because no one has developed severe symptoms as yet. Let us not assume that we are safe,” Sawant had said as he had announced a mandated lockdown in Goa.

