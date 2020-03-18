Goa considers shutting borders to fight Covid-19

Karnataka for now has 10 patients who are suspected to have contracted coronavirus, with Maharashtra having over 35 patients. Karnataka for now has 10 patients who are suspected to have contracted coronavirus, with Maharashtra having over 35 patients.

With neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra announcing partial lockdown, with schools and colleges shut, Goa is now contemplating shutting down its borders to fight the coronavirus outbreak. “We need to stop it (inflow of tourists), so a file has been moved to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for necessary action. We will have to at some point, seal the borders. It is very, very important,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Rane said official calls have been made to the Union Health Minister to seek a second opinion before a decision is arrived at. “I have sought advice from the government, especially (Union Health Minister) Harsh Vardhan, on how we can block our borders. Because of this 15-day period, people from the bordering areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka are coming to Goa,” Rane told reporters.

Karnataka for now has 10 patients who are suspected to have contracted coronavirus, with Maharashtra having over 35 patients. Goa has also invoked Epidemic Act, 1897, with schools and colleges shut. On Tuesday, the government went further and also cancelled examinations for all classes up to Class VIII.

