Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for Covid-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said he is asymptomatic and will remain in home isolation. “I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID 19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contract are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

According to Goa’s last health bulletin, a total of 3,962 active cases has been reported, with officials at Directorate of Health Services expecting a spike this fortnight following the Ganesh celebrations. Doctors anticipate at least 500 cases per day, and the numbers, officials say, could increase with bars and borders now officially opened in the state.

Currently, Union Minister Shripad Naik and few other legislators continue to be in the hospital in Goa as they wait to test negative. Goa’s chief of Directorate of Health Services Dr Jose D’ Sa is also admitted to a hospital after having tested positive.

With the numbers expected to rise and with only three hospitals to nursing critical patients, the department has announced a drive appealing people to come forward and donate plasma.

