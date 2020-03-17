Global coronavirus updates March 17: Wuhan reports just one new case today as overall cases in China drop

The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case today as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. (Reuters) The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case today as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. (Reuters)

With borders across the world shutting down, schools and businesses closing and increasingly drastic restrictions on movement, millions of people were hunkered down Tuesday, heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus. From Southeast Asia to Europe to the Americas, people found their lives upended by lockdowns and social distancing.

The fronts in the battle have clearly shifted outside China as Beijing introduced fresh moves to contain the virus, with most number of cases now coming from outside its borders.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, recorded just one new case today as officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis. Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Here’s what the situation in China is at the moment

As of Tuesday, China still remains the hardest-hit with 80,881 infections and over 3,000 deaths. After China, Italy and Iran are the two worst-affected countries.

The virus that first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December last year has spread to 155 countries, infected 182,406 people and has claimed 7,154 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.

More than 79,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China. Today, China reported 21 new cases , 20 of them imported. Just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital where the illness was first detected in late December.

At a residential compound in Wuhan, a man looks out of the window while eating noodles. To date, the total accumulated number of cases of coronavirus in mainland China is 80,813. (Reuters) At a residential compound in Wuhan, a man looks out of the window while eating noodles. To date, the total accumulated number of cases of coronavirus in mainland China is 80,813. (Reuters)

With cases dropping, here’s what China is doing to counter COVID-19

As the overall number of cases from China drop, Beijing has announced that all inbound, non-transit travellers to Beijing need to be isolated for 14 days at designated quarantine venues, mostly hotels in the city. Although the imported cases of infections in mainland China are still modest in number – 143 so far – authorities are concerned that virus carriers could trigger a second wave.

Spain is now the fourth-most infected country, surpassing South Korea, where new cases have been subsiding.

People wear protective masks in an MTR train, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong, China March. (Reuters) People wear protective masks in an MTR train, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong, China March. (Reuters)

Fresh moves to contain the virus came even as Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case on Tuesday. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

China’s Chongqing and Shandong city, for example, will quarantine all overseas arrivals, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency. As per the directive, the two cities will require all overseas arrivals to be quarantined in designated locations or residences for 14 days.

Following this, China’s foreign ministry has also advised Chinese citizens to avoid travel to countries posing a high risk in the global coronavirus pandemic in an effort to tighten checks on arrivals to guard against imported cases of the disease.

Customers wearing protective masks exit an Customers wearing protective masks exit an Apple Inc. store in Shanghai, China, on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The foreign ministry said Chinese citizens should avoid travel to heavily affected countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Iran and Korea, the foreign ministry said in a post on an official WeChat account.

South Korea’s worst-hit city Daegu reports less cases

Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Infections have continued to slow in South Korea’s worst-hit city of Daegu. The city’s daily increase of COVID-19 infections has declined to double digits after averaging around 500 new cases per day in early March. But there’s concern over a steady rise of infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, where clusters have emerged around an insurance company call center, a number of churches and a computer gaming room.

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases, as infections top 11,000: govt

A woman fixes a mask to a child at Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, suddenly struck a different tone, announcing strict rules on restricting travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. (AP) A woman fixes a mask to a child at Barcelona airport, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, suddenly struck a different tone, announcing strict rules on restricting travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. (AP)

Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said. Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said, while indicating the number of people who had recovered stood at 1,098.

Malaysia reports first coronavirus death, one from mosque gathering

Malaysia reported its first two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including a man who attended a mass Muslim gathering linked to nearly two-thirds of the country’s infections. Total cases rose 120 to 673, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Of those, 428 are linked to an Islamic conference attended by about 16,000 people – including 1,500 from other nations – late last month at a mosque near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Iranian state TV warns ‘millions’ could die from coronavirus

Pedestrians walk as some of them wear masks in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Pedestrians walk as some of them wear masks in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

In one of it strictest warning yet, Iran suggested “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps traveling and ignoring health guidance. A state television journalist who also is a medical doctor gave the warning only hours after hard-line Shiite faithful the previous night pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that had just been closed over fears of the virus.

Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 18,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities denied for days the risk the outbreak posed.

