Global Coronavirus Updates, 20 August: Trump says FDA may be delaying treatment over politics

Coronavirus Global Updates: Infections flared in Europe, with France and Spain reporting their biggest increases in months. Greece and Puerto Rico moved to tighten rules after a jump in cases. In the United States, New York’s positive-test rate fell to the lowest since the pandemic began in March.

And the spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level and early signs of a gradual decline in the weekly totals of cases and fatalities. The U.K. is looking at testing people for Covid-19 at airports, and Finland reinstated border controls.

Overall cases have topped 22 million with 7.86 casualties and 14.26 million recoveries.

South Korea sees highest daily increase since March

South Korea’s latest virus cases include 276 local infections. Cases linked to Sarang Jeil church rose to 630, while about 700 members of the church were still unreachable. Authorities urged participants in an anti-government rally held in Seoul on August 15 to take virus tests regardless of symptoms. A total of 53 rally attendees have tested positive for the virus, including 33 members of Sarang church.

Meanwhile, the country has also approved phase II human clinical trials for Green Cross Corp’s experimental coronavirus plasma treatment drug. The trials will test the safety and efficacy of the drug in 60 severe patients with underlying conditions like pneumonia, Green Cross said. Green Cross was allowed to skip the phase I trials. Its therapy is the country’s first to enter phase II for COVID-19 plasma treatment

Week-long lockdown in Nepal

Authorities imposed a one-week lockdown in Nepal’s capital and surrounding districts after a surge in coronavirus cases. Violators face one month in jail and a fine of Rs 500 rupees. Nepal’s 1,016 cases recorded Tuesday was its highest daily spike. Kathmandu had 205 of the new cases. A national lockdown imposed in March lasted for 120 days before being lifted last month. The country has confirmed 28,257 cases and 114 deaths from the coronavirus.

New Zealand cluster probe

New Zealand authorities are investigating two cases that may not be linked to a cluster in Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The country reported five new cases Thursday, taking the total to 101, of which 78 are in the cluster.

Kim Jong Un hints at ‘growing crisis’

Kim Jong Un acknowledged that North Korea’s development goals have been “seriously delayed,” a sign that sanctions, flooding and the coronavirus have dealt a triple blow to the country’s economy. Kim told a gathering of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Committee that the country “faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects,” state media reported. “Planned attainment of the goals for improving the national economy have been seriously delayed and the people’s living standard has not been improved remarkably,” he said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Trump says FDA may be delaying treatment over politics

US President Donald Trump alleged that health regulators may be delaying the emergency authorization of blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients until after the election to hurt him politically, offering no substantiation for the charge. “I hear great things about it, that’s all I can tell you,” Trump said at a White House news conference Wednesday. “It could be a political decision because you have a lot of people over there that don’t want to rush things because they want to do it after November 3rd,” the date of the election.

China state papers back Wuhan park after viral pool party

Chinese state newspapers threw their support behind an amusement park in the central city of Wuhan on Thursday after pictures of a densely packed pool party at the park went viral overseas amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands of revelers dancing in waves to the beats of the music with no Thousands of revelers dancing in waves to the beats of the music with no social distancing and no masks

Videos and photos of an electronic music festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park on July 11 raised eyebrows overseas, but reflected life returning to normal in the city where the virus causing COVID-19 was first detected, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said in a front-page story. Another story in the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, cited Wuhan residents as saying the pool party reflected the city’s success in its virus-control efforts.

France’s biggest spike since May

France reported its biggest increase in new coronavirus cases since early May, before the country emerged from an almost two-month lockdown. New infections totaled 3,776 over the past 24 hours, the government’s health office reported Wednesday, the largest daily jump since May 6. Deaths increased by 17 to 30,468.

UAE sees resurgence in cases

The United Arab Emirates is seeing a jump in new cases and the government blamed the increase on social gatherings and the failure to adhere to precautionary measures. The country reported 435 new infections on Wednesday, the highest daily increase in over a month.

