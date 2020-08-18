Global Coronavirus Updates, 18 August: WHO says young people increasingly driving pandemic; Europe clamps down on nightlife

Medical personnel talk as they care for COVID-19 patients at DHR Health, in McAllen, Texas (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Globally, over 21.82 million have been infected with the novel coronavirus. The infection has killed 7.7 lakh people, while 13.80 million people have already recovered.

The pandemic has pushed Japan’s economy to the brink and also led to delay in polls in New Zealand. After finding virus samples on chicken, the Chinese coastal city of Guangzhou halted imports of frozen meat and seafood from coronavirus-hit areas.

Europe clamps down on nightlife

Europe is tightening some restrictions on public life again as summer partying risks reigniting the spread of the coronavirus. Wary of returning vacationers spreading Covid-19 at workplaces and schools, European officials are caught between fostering an economic recovery and the threat of a widespread outbreak. The concerns prompted Spain and Italy to shut discos and Greece to restrict hours for bars and restaurants in hopes of avoiding more stringent measures after the holiday season winds down.

US case increase lower than average daily gain

Medical staff register drivers at a Covid-19 testing site at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Coronavirus cases in the US increased 0.8% as compared with the same time Sunday to 5.42 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase was lower than the average daily gain of 1% over the past week. Deaths rose by 0.3% to 170,277. Arizona reported no deaths, as virus cases continued to decline. Hawaii experienced a 4.5% increase in the number of cases.

WHO says people in 20s, 30s, 40s increasingly driving pandemic

Medics load a possible Covid-9 patient into an ambulance in Houston.

The spread of the coronavirus is being increasingly driven by people aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s and many are not aware that they have been infected, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for the Western Pacific said on Tuesday. “This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable: the elderly, the sick people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated areas and underserved areas,” Takeshi Kasai told a virtual briefing

New Zealand rules out COVID-19 outbreak links to freight or frozen items

Medical staff prepare to take a COVID-19 tests at a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand (AP)

New Zealand on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak in its biggest city of Auckland came from frozen food items or freight, as it reported 13 new cases. Investigations suggested the virus had not come through chilled services or material arriving from overseas at an Americold cold-storage facility in Auckland where one of the recently infected individuals worked, health officials said. “Seems clear now that the possibility is being ruled out from that investigation,” Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters. The origin of the latest outbreak is still unknown, and transmission through the environment in the cold storage was one theory being considered.

Australia’s Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in a month

A patient has her temperature checked at a medical clinic during in Melbourne (AP)

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in a month on Tuesday, stoking hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is easing. The state recorded 17 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a day after recording its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 casualties. It reported 222 cases compared with 282 on Monday. Australia’s biggest biotech company CSL Ltd, meanwhile, said it was in talks with AstraZeneca to determine if the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the British drugmaker could be manufactured locally

South Koreans urged to stay indoors

People wearing face masks pass by posters about precautions against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul (AP)

South Korea found 246 more confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours, up from 197 a day earlier, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The country warned over the weekend of another mass infection after reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases since early March, most of which are linked to an outbreak at a church in the capital.

Study find link between virus and humidity

Researchers at the University of Sydney have found a link between lower humidity and increased spread of the coronavirus in Australia, estimating that Covid-19 transmission rates could double if the relative humidity drops by 10%. Aerosols expelled when someone sneezes or coughs are larger and heavier in humid air, allowing the particles to fall to the ground faster, according to researchers. In drier conditions, the aerosols are smaller and may linger for longer periods in the air.

VIDEO: Bogota imposes strict quarantine measures until August 30 which will affect over a million people living in Colombia’s capital, in an attempt to slow down the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the collapse of the city’s intensive care network pic.twitter.com/Fd0vwEoy1d — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 18, 2020

Although researchers noted that the connection between climate and the coronavirus needs to be studied further, the findings put more scientific support behind the notion that Covid-19 will become a seasonal affliction. Health officials have expressed concern over a possible surge of cases when cooler weather returns to the Northern Hemisphere.

Philippine eases lockdown

A health worker prays as a catholic priest blesses the COVID19 swab test area of a hospital in Manila, Philippines (AP)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to ease a mild lockdown in the capital and four outlying provinces to further reopen the country’s battered economy in a high-risk gamble despite having the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The Philippines has reported more than 164,000 of confirmed cases, including 2,681 deaths. Duterte’s administration has been under intense pressure to revive the economy after it fell into a recession in the second quarter and millions lost their jobs.

