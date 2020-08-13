Global Coronavirus Updates, 13 August: China says chicken imported from Brazil is positive; New Zealand scrambles to contain new spread

Medical staff prepare to take a COVID-19 tests at a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand (AP)

Coronavirus Global Updates: With over 20.5 million infections, the novel coronavirus that first began in China last year, has claimed at least 7.48 lakh lives. The United States is the worst-affected, followed by Brazil and India.

Russia defended the safety of what it said was the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. Hong Kong’s recent outbreak is showing signs of coming under control, while the Philippines said it would begin clinical trials for a Japanese antiviral drug.

Here’s the other important COVID-19 news from across the globe

China’s Shenzhen says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirus

A sample of a frozen chicken wing imported from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus in China’s Shenzhen city, according to a statement from the local government. Earlier, the outside of an Ecuador frozen shrimp package tested positive for coronavirus in a restaurant in Wuhu, a city in China’s Anhui province, state television CCTV reported. Virus tests of people who have possibly come into contact with the product — and tests of related products — all came back negative, the government said.

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk across a pedestrian bridge during a rainstorm in Beijing (AP) People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk across a pedestrian bridge during a rainstorm in Beijing (AP)

Florida sheriff bans masks for deputies with some exceptions

A central Florida sheriff says his deputies won’t be allowed to wear face masks except under some conditions, and neither will visitors to the sheriff’s office. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in an email to staff that he had weighed both sides of the issue amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In July, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to wear masks against the virus.

New Zealand PM Ardern expects coronavirus cluster to grow further

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she expected the coronavirus cluster in the country to grow further before slowing down, as the Pacific nation reported an additional 13 new cases from domestic transmission. The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland two days ago shocked a country that had not recorded a case of COVID-19 for more than three months.

Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland (AP) Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland (AP)

Trump releases recommendations for reopening US schools

President Donald Trump stepped up his effort to push school systems to reopen by hosting an event at the White House featuring parents, educators and researchers who argued for in-person learning. He also released eight recommendations for reopening U.S. schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, including that masks be used when social distancing is not possible.

Trump criticized as “a little ridiculous” some school districts’ plans to have students attend in person some days and online on other days so that they have enough space to socially distance in classrooms. “One thing we’ve learned during this horror show of the China plague is that virtual is not as good as being there,” he said.

Trump is asked if he has words of encouragement for students struggling with online-only learning: “I feel very badly for them. And I have a feeling that on November 4, somebody’s going to announce, ‘Schools are open’…I really believe a lot of it’s done for political reasons” pic.twitter.com/ZZf25eoYvq — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, schools that reopened fully and early are seeing hundreds of students, staff and teachers put into quarantine as Covid-19 spreads. Some are closing buildings opened just days ago. Others are frantically looking for workarounds — and for the money to pay for them. In Memphis, Tennessee, and Irvine, California, teachers must sign liability waivers in case they get sick.

Peru president bans family gatherings, extends lockdowns, as coronavirus infections spike

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra on Wednesday banned family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions of the country amid a fresh spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. Fifteen of Peru’s 25 regions were already covered by rolling lockdowns. Vizcarra announced the return of a blanket Sunday curfew as figures revealed a 75% surge in infections among children and adolescents. There have been 489,680 confirmed cases while the dead totalled 21,501 by Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said.

A woman walks near a sign that reads in Spanish “I made holes for burials,” near a cemetery in Ventanilla, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru (AP) A woman walks near a sign that reads in Spanish “I made holes for burials,” near a cemetery in Ventanilla, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru (AP)

France’s jab at Russian vaccine; Brazilian state signs MOU with Moscow

French health minister Olivier Veran said France will never offer a Covid-19 vaccine to its population if it hasn’t passed phase 3 trials, adding that vaccines from European and American research teams are currently undergoing phase 3 trials.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian technology institute said on Wednesday it expects to produce a controversial coronavirus Russian vaccine by the second half of 2021, shortly after the state of Parana signed a memorandum of understanding with Moscow.

Coronavirus Explained US has pre-ordered 800 million doses for its 330 million population

Study zeroes in on most effective face mask to block Covid-19

How immune system goes awry in severe Covid-19 cases Click here for more

Some other global news from across the world

Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said he’s tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the fourth close ally of President Nicolas Maduro to become infected.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned the coronavirus situation is “evolving in the wrong way,” and he’ll ask local authorities to extend the imposition of face masks outdoors.

The pandemic will likely make the gender pay gap worse as the US economy recovers but could ultimately improve opportunities for women, according to a paper distributed by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The German city of Hamburg has extended a ban on alcohol sales from outlets like kiosks and gas stations in a bid to thwart street gatherings that could fan the spread of the coronavirus.

About 800 migrant workers have been quarantined after a case of Covid-19 was discovered in a dormitory that had been cleared, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In this handout photo provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow (AP) In this handout photo provided by Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow (AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd