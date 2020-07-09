Global Coronavirus Updates, July 9: Over 12 million cases worldwide; US counts 59,000 new infections

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks are preparing for a phased reopening with reduction in capacity starting July 11. (AP/File) Walt Disney World Resort theme parks are preparing for a phased reopening with reduction in capacity starting July 11. (AP/File)

Coronavirus Global Updates: Global coronavirus cases Thursday topped 12 million with 5.5 lakh deaths and 6 million recoveries. The number of cases is triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The United States, which has the maximum number of cases worldwide, reported more than 59,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. The US now has more than 3 million infections. China’s capital city Beijing, which had recently seen an uptick in infections, appeared to make headway in stamping out the outbreak, reporting no new local cases for the third day.

Follow coronavirus in India live updates

Here’s the latest global covid-19 news that you should know

Trump rally likely fueled virus cases, Tulsa official says

The top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that President Donald Trump’s June 20 campaign rally and accompanying protests likely boosted the number of coronavirus infections in the area.

Trump held the rally despite pleas from local authorities to delay it as they were already seeing a rise in cases. An estimated 6,200 people came to the city’s 19,000-seat BOK Center, many without masks. Tulsa County accounts for 4,571 of Oklahoma’s 17,893 Covid-19 cases, or about 26%, according to county and state data. The county reported 261 and 206 cases for Monday and Tuesday, eclipsing Tuesday’s seven-day rolling average of 146.7.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

In another development, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding if schools didn’t reopen in the fall, and lashed out at federal health officials over reopening guidelines that, he said, were impractical and expensive. Later, Vice President Pence said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall. Pence called it “absolutely essential” for students to return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Hong Kong’s new outbreak worsens

An almost three-week lull in local infections has come to an abrupt end in Hong Kong, with 19 new cases reported Wednesday. The government has expressed fears that the city might be in the early days of a wider outbreak.

It also found six additional locally-transmitted cases after the 4 pm cutoff time for the daily count on Wednesday, HK01 reported.

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing (AP) Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing (AP)

Ivy League scraps sports in coming semester

The Ivy League is canceling sports competition for the upcoming semester because of health concerns about the pandemic, becoming the first Division I conference in the US to scrap football.

The conference, whose eight members include Harvard University, Yale University and Princeton University, made the move Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The decision will affect not only fall sports, including soccer, but also winter sports played in the semester, such as basketball. The league is still open to the possibility of spring competition.

Funeral workers wearing protective gear as a precaution amid the new coronavirus pandemic push the remains of a COVID-19 victim into a funeral car at a field hospital in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (AP/File) Funeral workers wearing protective gear as a precaution amid the new coronavirus pandemic push the remains of a COVID-19 victim into a funeral car at a field hospital in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (AP/File)

EU situation ‘very fragile’, health chief says

Stella Kyriakides, the European Union health commissioner, said the 27-nation bloc must anticipate a second virus wave and prepare steps to control it. “The situation remains very fragile and we see this in a number of member states,” Kyriakides told the European Parliament in Brussels. “A safe and effective vaccine likely remains the only permanent solution to this pandemic, but this is still some time away.”

The EU is “fully engaged” in talks with pharmaceutical companies to ensure adequate supplies for the bloc of any vaccines, she said.

OUT FOR A STROLL: Penguins at Chicago’s recently reopened Shedd Aquarium ventured to the nearby Field Museum to explore. The penguins took field trips to other exhibits while the aquarium was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/dwPlNryutS pic.twitter.com/FKhVfuATPl — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2020

Turkey to appoint ‘observes’ to ensure social distancing

Turkey is preparing to appoint “observers” at weddings and engagement parties to ensure that social distancing practices are adhered. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters following a weekly meeting of the country’s scientific advisory council on Wednesday that the decision was reached after several recent COVID-19 outbreaks were traced back to weddings. Turkey saw an uptick in daily confirmed infections and deaths in mid-June, after it eased restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread. On Wednesday, the total number of infections in Turkey rose to 208,938. The death toll now stands at 5,282.

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk on a busy street, in Ankara, Turkey (AP) People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk on a busy street, in Ankara, Turkey (AP)

US government to advise health care workers to reuse PPE

Vice President Mike Pence says the US government will issue guidance encouraging front-line health care workers to reuse personal protective equipment. Pence, speaking at White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, added that PPE supplies remain “very strong” but the Trump administration will be encouraging healthcare workers “to use some of the best practices” to “preserve and reuse” face masks and other protective equipment.

Healthcare workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (AP) Healthcare workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd