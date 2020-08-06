Glenmark introduces 400 mg of FabiFlu to reduce pill burden in Covid treatment

A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. (Photo: Express Archives) A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. (Photo: Express Archives)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will introduce a 400 mg version of oral antiviral FabiFlu® for treating mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. The higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience by effectively reducing the number of tablets required per patient, a statement issued on Thursday said.

A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. Reducing the pill burden has also been a demand of doctors and patients to enable adherence. The 200 mg dosage of FabiFlu required patients to take 18 tablets on Day 1 (nine in the morning and nine in the evening), followed by eight tablets each day thereafter for a maximum of 14 days.

With the 400 mg version, patients will now need to take nine tablets on Day 1 (4.5 in the morning and 4.5 in the evening), and two tablets thereafter, twice a day, till the end of the course.

Dr Monika Tandon, vice president and head, clinical development, global specialty/branded portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “Introducing this higher strength of FabiFlu is in line with these efforts to ensure a smoother experience for patients by reducing their daily pill burden.”

