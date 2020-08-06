scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Glenmark introduces 400 mg of FabiFlu to reduce pill burden in Covid treatment

With the 400 mg version, patients will now need to take nine tablets on Day 1 (4.5 in the morning and 4.5 in the evening), and two tablets thereafter, twice a day, till the end of the course.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: August 6, 2020 9:49:52 pm
A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will introduce a 400 mg version of oral antiviral FabiFlu® for treating mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. The higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience by effectively reducing the number of tablets required per patient, a statement issued on Thursday said.

A higher pill burden has been associated with lower adherence to therapy, the latter affecting viral suppression and overall treatment outcomes. Reducing the pill burden has also been a demand of doctors and patients to enable adherence. The 200 mg dosage of FabiFlu required patients to take 18 tablets on Day 1 (nine in the morning and nine in the evening), followed by eight tablets each day thereafter for a maximum of 14 days.

Dr Monika Tandon, vice president and head, clinical development, global specialty/branded portfolio, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “Introducing this higher strength of FabiFlu is in line with these efforts to ensure a smoother experience for patients by reducing their daily pill burden.”

