From first dozen cases, Lucknow’s Sadar area is UP’s biggest hotspot

In what may set alarm bells ringing in Lucknow, its Sadar area has emerged as the most dangerous hotspot in Uttar Pradesh as it has recorded more than 80 positive cases, or 80 per cent of the total cases in the city, in the last two weeks.

Sadar reported 23 of the 25 new cases in Lucknow in the last 24 hours, said district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal.

“Among the new cases, 23 are from Sadar and the rest two from Nazeerabad area. So far around 80 cases have been reported from Sadar. The whole area has already been sealed and testing has been increased,” said the CMO. He added that around 1,900 samples, including close to 250 in last 24 hours, had been tested so far in the district.

On Wednesday, at least 28 new cases were reported from Sadar.

Sadar’s coronavirus travails began on April 3 when the first dozen people, linked to a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, tested positive. They are residents of Saharanpur and were found to be hiding in Sadar after their return from Delhi.

According to sources, close to 200 people from Sadar have been kept in institutional quarantine.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Naveen Arora said the number of cases in the area went up even as social distancing and lockdown norm were not followed.

“Sadar has already become the most sensitive zone in Lucknow as this is also the biggest hotspot area wise and is also has the highest number of cases. The number started from 12 persons connected to the Tablighi Jamaat and has crossed 60 (now 80) by now. We have done a lot of analysis and found that norms of social distancing were not followed here. People remained in physical contact and probably even the simpler lockdown norms were violated,” said Arora to the media.

“In this place, a resident of the hotspot was chosen for ration distribution. Another kept working in a community kitchen for six-seven days. Both these persons have served ration of food to a lot of people. A cleric, who tested positive, kept meeting a lot of people and Namaz was offered in crowd. We, however, are not sure if the cleric knew that he had infection. But these things created problems for us and increased the number. Yesterday (Wednesday), we tested around 250 samples from here. The number of quarantine is increasing. Houses are being locked. They understand it now but it is already late. However, I still request people to stop the further spread,” he added.

The result of the community kitchen man was awaited. “I am happy to tell that 32 people and 53 police personnel (who came in contact with the man who ran by kitchen at the Cantonment Board) tested and found negative. It has been directed that no suspect is allowed to enter in any community kitchen,” said Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Police said Sadar, with three layers of police force, was under rigorous surveillance and contact tracing was under progress. The border of Sadar that touches with Lucknow Cantonment was already sealed after the first 12 cases.

