Friday prayers suspended as Valley sees four new COVID-19 cases

Congregational prayers have been suspended across Kashmir, even as the Valley reported four fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, authorities said.

In Srinagar, muezzins immediately followed the call for prayer with an appeal to offer namaz at home. Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam told The Indian Express on Thursday: “My appeal to people to including Imams, and bodies of all masjids and shrines across valley is not to hold or organise Friday congregational prayers.”

In a bulletin issued Friday, the administration said over 5,700 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. So far, 18 people have tested positive in J&K.

All four new cases were reported from Srinagar district. “Two have travel history abroad, the other two have a travel history outside J&K as part of religious congregations,” said Rohit Kansal, J&K administration spokesperson.

