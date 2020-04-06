Frenchman gets lost trying to cross mountain range to buy cheap cigarettes; fined

France has been in lockdown since March 17.(Reuters/Representational) France has been in lockdown since March 17.(Reuters/Representational)

A Frenchman who tried to cross a mountain range that separates Spain and France by foot to buy cheap cigarettes was penalised for flouting anti-coronavirus regulations. He also had to rescued by authorities after he got lost during the trek.

He was asked to pay a fine of 135 euros for breaking confinement rules that allow French citizens to leave their homes only for essential reasons, AFP reported.

The man initially set out by car from Southern France to La Jonquera in Spain, but was stopped at a checkpoint, and decided to make his way on foot across the mountain range that separates the two countries. He then had to be rescued in the Pyrenees mountains as he got lost.

“He fell into a stream, in brambles, got lost and ended up contacting,” a mountain unit police officer said on Twitter. A helicopter had to be sent to rescue the man who was “exhausted, shivering with cold and lost”, the tweet added.

Many people in France cross the border in order to buy relatively cheaper cigarettes, alcohol, food items and fuel in Spain.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus pandemic, with only essential trips allowed that must be justified with a signed piece of paper. There have been 70,478 confirmed coronavirus cases in France, but this is not the total as testing for the virus is not universal.

