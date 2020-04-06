Four Kerala expats lose corona battle in 24 hours

On Sunday, the virus also claimed the life of a 21-year-old student belonging to an expatriate family in New York. On Sunday, the virus also claimed the life of a 21-year-old student belonging to an expatriate family in New York.

In its devastating journey from one country to another, COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of eight expatriates from Kerala, four of them on Sunday.

According to information reaching here, a nurse from Kottayam, who was settled in Ireland; a Malappuram youth who worked in Saudi Arabia as a driver; and a 51-year-old from Idukki, who worked with metropolitan transport authority in New York, died on Sunday.

Beena George, 58, a nurse, was settled in Ireland for two decades with her family. A cancer patient, she was tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago. Her husband and daughter are under isolation, a relative in Kottayam said.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, P Safwan, 37, died on Sunday after being in hospital for five days. From the hospital, he had sent a voice clip to a relative in Malappuram, expressing his helplessness in fighting acute breathing troubles and fever.

On Saturday, a youth named Shabanas, a native of Kannur, had died in Saudi Arabia’s Medina. He had been hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19 on March 28.

On Sunday, Shone Abraham, 21, who belonged to a Kerala family settled in New York, died after battling the virus for four days.

A native of Idukki, E Thankachan, 51, also died in New York, where he worked with the metropolitan transport authority. Relatives at Thodupuzha in Idukki were informed on Saturday that Thankachan, settled in New York for two decades, had contracted the virus. Last week, another expatriate Thomas David, 43, who also worked with the same transport authority in New York, also died. He hailed from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

Another expatriate who lost the battle to the disease was Kunjamma Samuel, 85, who came from Ernakulam. She died in New Jersey last week.

In Birmingham, England, retired expatriate doctor Pachiri Hamsa, 80, died on April 1. A native of Malappuram district, Hamsa was undergoing treatment for the infection for several days.

