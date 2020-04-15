Four cities account for 60% of coronavirus deaths

Fire brigade personnel disinfect an ambulance in Pune on Tuesday. (Expess photo by Arul Horizon) Fire brigade personnel disinfect an ambulance in Pune on Tuesday. (Expess photo by Arul Horizon)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): With the number of deaths due to COVID-19 having crossed 380, figures show that more than 60 per cent of the deaths have been reported from just four cities, while Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of all deaths.

A total of 382 deaths were reported from across the country by the evening of April 14, out of which 175, or 45 per cent, had happened in Maharashtra. The Mumbai Metropolitan area, including Thane, Vasai, Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, together had registered 127 of these deaths, while Pune had reported 38.

Mumbai, Pune, Indore, and Delhi together accounted for over 60 per cent of all deaths, a total of 232 out of the 382 deaths. Ahmedabad, with 13 deaths, and Hyderabad, with 12, together accounted for another 25. These six cities together have seen two thirds of all deaths. Delhi had 30 deaths until Tuesday evening, while Indore had seen 37 of the 53 deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore and Pune also had a very high ratio of deaths compared to the number of people who had tested positive. Till Tuesday, 374 people had tested positive in Pune, and 38 of them had died, which means one death for every 10 positive cases.

In Indore, 411 people had tested positive till now, and 37 had died, meaning one in every 11 positive case had succumbed to the disease. A majority of the positive cases as well as deaths in Indore were of people linked to last month’s Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi.

This proportion is considerably lower in Mumbai and Delhi. The 127 deaths recorded in the Greater Mumbai region have come from a total of 2,075 positive cases. That gives it a rate of one death in nearly 16 positive cases. In Delhi, there has been one death for every 52 positive cases.

