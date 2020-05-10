Forced to isolate, Nashik doctor returns home after seven days

The doctor was released by the hospital by 7 pm on Friday, and was escorted by the police till his building, ‘Rushiraj Hi-rise’ at Gangapur road. (Express photo by Arul Horizon/Representational) The doctor was released by the hospital by 7 pm on Friday, and was escorted by the police till his building, ‘Rushiraj Hi-rise’ at Gangapur road. (Express photo by Arul Horizon/Representational)

Nashik’s acting civil surgeon, who had been barred by his society members from isolating at home after he was found positive for coronavirus, was finally able to go home on Friday evening.

The Indian Express on Friday had reported how Dr Sanjay Gangurde, an ENT surgeon at Nashik’s Civil Hospital, was forced to isolate himself in a storage room in the hospital when his society members resisted the idea of allowing him to isolate at home. Friday was the seventh day since he was found positive.

He was released by the hospital by 7 pm on Friday, and was escorted by the police till his building, ‘Rushiraj Hi-rise’ at Gangapur road. This time, no objections were raised. Rather, Gangurde shared screenshots with The Indian Express of building members welcoming him on the WhatsApp group. “Even those who were earlier opposing my entry welcomed me,” he said.

“After news came out that I’d been barred from entering my building, the hospital’s civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale informed me that Principal Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and Directorate of Health Services official Dr Archana Patil had asked him to ensure I was released for home,” said Gangurde.

