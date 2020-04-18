Five held for organising temple chariot procession in Karnataka

The persons named in the FIR are part of the Revoor Siddalingeshwara Temple Committee. (Representational Image) The persons named in the FIR are part of the Revoor Siddalingeshwara Temple Committee. (Representational Image)

Police in the Kalaburagi region of Karnataka have arrested five persons and accused another 150-200 people of violating the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by allegedly carrying out a temple chariot procession in the Revoor village on the evening of April 16, despite prohibitory orders issued by district officials.

Besides arresting the organisers of the event, the authorities have suspended a sub-inspector and a district official in connection with the violation.

In a suo motu case registered at the Wadi police station, the police booked 20 people for taking out a procession with a chariot belonging to the Siddalingeshwara Mutt, with up to 200 people, in Revoor village.

The persons named in the FIR are part of the Revoor Siddalingeshwara Temple Committee.

They have been accused of unlawful assembly, disobedience of orders of a public servant and negligence likely to spread infection of a disease that is dangerous to life — under sections 143, 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will decide if any other charges have to be invoked,” Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Iada Martin, said.

The procession was conducted despite temple officials being advised by the police on April 14 about the lockdown and the issuance of prohibitory orders, police have stated.

The Kalaburagi region has seen three coronavirus-linked deaths since March 8.

